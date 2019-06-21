‘RHOA’ Alum Apollo Nida Back in Custody Days After Prison Release

Real Housewives of Atlanta, Apollo Nida, was taken back into custody just a few days after he was released from prison.

Nida was taken in on June 13 after being released June 5. According to PEOPLE, the ex husband of RHOA alum Phaedra Parks, was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Service after being put into a halfway house following his five years behind bars.

“He was taken back into custody,” a representative for the U.S. Marshal’s said. “I wouldn’t say it was an arrest because it’s not a new charge. It was an order of the court to bring him into custody.”

“We took him to Federal Bureau of Prisons and they will deal with it since he was in their custody,” they added.

Nida, 40, is currently listed as an inmate at the Federal Detention Center of Philadelphia according to online records.

A spokesperson told the outlet that he violated a technical condition of his release — although unclear on what the violation was — and is the reason why he was brought back into custody.

The former reality star was originally arrested in January 2014, then later pleaded guilty to bank fraud and identity theft. That wasn’t his first run-in with the law as he served time behind bars as well in 2004 to 2009 for auto title fraud.

“On behalf of my client Apollo, right now he feels remorse. He thought the judge was fair, and accepts his sentence, although he was hoping it would be less,” his lawyer, Thomas D. Bever, said. “Apollo is elated that this proceeding is past him and is no longer handing over his head. It meant everything to him that his mother and brother spoke on his behalf. He’s okay, and will get through this.”

Originally, he was sentenced 96 months in prison, but was later reduced by 365 days. At the time, his scheduled release was August 2020.

Parks and Nida said “I do” in 2009 but split just five years later in 2014. The two share two kids together, Ayden, 9, and Dylan, 5.

“I wasn’t holding on to him,” she said. “He kept appealing the divorce and finally it was granted. Apollo and I started dating in high school and now I’m in my early 40s, so it was time to go. That’s almost a lifetime. Thank God it’s over, but thank God it happened because we have two beautiful kids.”

The couple didn’t take long to move on though. Tone Kapone is Parks new boyfriend and Nida is engaged to Sherien Almufti.