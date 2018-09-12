Revenge Of The Nerds Star Tries Driving Into Semi-Truck, Attempts To Murder Wife

Revenge of the Nerds star Robert Carradine’s estranged wife is claiming that he crashed into a semi-truck in March of 2015 with the intent to kill her and himself.

Edith Carradine, the actor’s former spouse, filed court documents that alleged that the 63-year-old actor previously confessed that the wreck, which took place in Colorado, was a purposeful act.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Carradine claimed in the documents that Robert “confessed to me and our two children that he deliberately drove into the truck to kill us both.”

According to Edith, Robert Carradine has been battling depression since 2009 when his brother David passed away. Because she worries that Robert may attempt to harm himself, Edith requested that the actor gives her his 17 firearms.

In addition to wanting the guns, Edith also wants the court to grant her possession of Robert’s guitars. She claims that the instruments are worth thousands and that the money would go towards settled her $14,000 debt in legal fees, according to New York Daily News.

Colorado State Police Sgt. James Saunders spoke out about the car crash. When the wreck happened, Saunders said that the only reason the two of them survived the collision was because they were wearing their seatbelts.

“In crashes with this magnitude of damage, seatbelts save lives,” said Saunders. “It takes two seconds to put your seatbelt on. It’s always worth it.”

Edith and Robert were removed from the car by firefighters and transported to the Southwest Memorial Hospital in Cortez. They were later transferred to the Mercy Regional Medical Center in Durango, according to IBT.

Robert Carradine was given a citation for careless driving and had to pay a fine for the incident. Officials said that drugs and alcohol were not a factor in the crash.

Robert and Edith called it quits on their marriage in December of 2015, but still haven’t finalized their divorce. In the court documents, Robert asked for spousal support from Edith. No confirmation yet as to whether the car crash had any connection to the divorce.

During his acting years, Robert Carradine was most famous for his role in the 1984 comedy Revenge of the Nerds. He andEdith also starred in an episode of Celebrity Wife Swap alongside NFL star Terrell Owens and his girlfriend.

Up Next:

[H/T TMZ, New York Daily News, IBT]