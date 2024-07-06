Restauranteur Dies After Being Struck in Hit and Run: Matt Carney Was 42

Matt Carney, the 42-year-old owner of popular Nashville restaurant Smokin Thighs, has passed away following a hit-and-run incident that occurred outside his establishment on June 19. Carney succumbed to his injuries on Thursday, July 4, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, more than two weeks after the incident, according to WKRN.

The incident took place in the parking lot of Smokin Thighs, located in the Wedgewood-Houston area of Nashville. According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, Carney had stepped out of the restaurant's side door around 5:40 p.m., intending to head home. Shortly before 6 p.m., a pickup truck, allegedly traveling at high speed, struck Carney, throwing him onto the pavement along Wedgewood Avenue, reported WKRN.

Surveillance footage partially captured the incident, showing a truck believed to be involved. The vehicle, described as a gray and silver Nissan Frontier with black rims, model year 2001-2004, was seen coming from the rear of the restaurant, per WTVF. After the collision, the truck is thought to have turned right onto nearby Bransford Avenue.

In the aftermath of the incident, investigators found Carney's vehicle parked behind the restaurant, still running with the door open. However, detectives are still working to determine the exact sequence of events that transpired between Carney and the pickup truck driver in the parking lot.

On Saturday, June 29, police made progress in the investigation when they located and impounded the suspect vehicle – a Nissan Frontier pickup truck – in the parking lot of the LaQuinta Inn on Sidco Drive. The truck had been spray-painted and bore a temporary tag, suggesting possible attempts to conceal its involvement in the incident, reported WKRN.

Carney, who opened Smokin Thighs as a food truck in 2012 before establishing a brick-and-mortar location in 2014, was known for his entrepreneurial spirit and passion for the culinary industry. A statement posted on a CaringBridge page set up for Carney expressed the profound loss felt by his family and friends: "No words describe the loss that Molly and his family are feeling right now. For us, his friends, we are in shock. Our fervent prayer and belief were that Matt would recover and this would just be a 'story' in his past he would have told tales about. To know Matt is to know how full of life he was. His determination, passion, and sense of humor will be missed in ways we have yet to understand."

As the community mourns Carney's death, efforts are underway to support his family. A GoFundMe page has been set up, and a Meal Train has been organized. Additionally, patrons are encouraged to visit Smokin Thighs to aid the business Carney built.

The investigation into the deadly hit-and-run continues, with authorities seeking public assistance. A reward of more than $10,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest and indictment of the driver. Anyone with information about the driver or the vehicle is urged to contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.