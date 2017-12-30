‘Remember the Titans’ Star Craig Kirkwood’s Wife Files for Divorce

The wife of actor Craig Kirkwood, best known for his role in Disney‘s Remember the Titans, filed for divorce on Friday.

In court documents obtained by TMZ, Kirkwood’s wife Katie claims the couple had split in November and is now asking for the 43-year-old to pay spousal support. She is also seeking physical and joint legal custody of their 3-year-old daughter.

The documents further allege that despite the two going for marriage counselling, their relationship took a turn for the worse. She claims during the sessions, Kirkwood would tout that he was “smarter” than her. Not to mention, would berate her for getting “chickenpox” and sitting near their young daughter, who was vaccinated. Kirkwood would say she was “f—king stupid.”

She goes on to detail another incident where Kirkwood allegedly “lost it” after their daughter hit their TV with a bouncy ball, saying he told her their daughter would be in “serious trouble” as he held up two knives in the kitchen, rubbing them together.

The estranged wife adds he only stopped after seeing how alarmed she was.

After the success of his Disney film, Kirkwood didn’t act much after and received a few roles. He is now an attorney in Los Angeles, while Katie is a manager at Costco.