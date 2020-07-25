Rosie O'Donnell Posts Throwback Regis Philbin Interview in Tribute to Late 'Live' Icon

✖

Comedian Rosie O'Donnell shared a throwback clip to remember Regis Philbin, who died on Friday. The legendary television host died from natural causes one month before his 89th birthday. O'Donnell posted a video from her '90s talk show, featuring Philbin showing off his feet for the audience.

"He was a lovely man," O'Donnell tweeted, adding the hashtag "RIP Regis Philbin." She also shared a screenshot from Phiblin's appearance on Instagram, adding, "He was the best" and "RIP Regis." The clip was taken from the Oct. 2, 1997 episode of The Rosie O'Donnell Show, with Philbin throwing Mallowmars at the audience as he walked up to O'Donnell.

Towards the end of the segment, O'Donnell and Phiblin got into a discussion over who has nicer feet. This prompted the stars to ask a member of the audience to come on stage and judge their feet. After Philbin took off his sock, O'Donnell was instantly surprised by how flexible his foot was and how crooked one of his toes is. After Philbin took off the sock for his other foot, O'Donnell did the same, revealing a temporary tattoo on the bottom reading "Live with Regis & Kathie Lee"! This left Philbin with no other choice. O'Donnell was the winner of the foot battle. The audience member gave the crown to O'Donnell though, since it was her show after all.

Philbin's family said the television legend died Friday night. "His family and friends are forever grateful for the time we got to spend with him – for his warmth, his legendary sense of humor, and his singular ability to make every day into something worth talking about," his family said. "We thank his fans and admirers for their incredible support over his 60-year career and ask for privacy as we mourn his loss."

Following the news, dozens of celebrities who knew Philbin and appeared on his shows shared tributes and sent their condolences. Kathie Lee Gifford, who hosted Live with Philbin for 15 years before leaving in 2000, shared a heartbreaking tribute on Instagram, saying there were "no words to fully express" her love for her friend.

"I smile knowing somewhere in Heaven, at this very moment, he’s making someone laugh," Gifford wrote. "It brings me great comfort knowing that he had a personal relationship with his Lord that brought him great peace. I send all the love in my heart to Joy, to his children, to the rest of his family and to the innumerable people he touched over his legendary life. There has never been anyone like him. And there never will be."