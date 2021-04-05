Reese Witherspoon Taps Into Easter Spirit With Adorable Dress-up Session With Puppy
Easter means many things for many people, but a part of the holiday means taking cute pictures outside in your springtime best. The sun is out, so people are shaking off the cobwebs of winter and looking for some colored eggs. Plenty of celebrities shared pictures of their families celebrating the day, but Reese Witherspoon's Instagram post might be the cutest yet. The Morning Show star shared an adorable picture and video of her French bulldog puppy, Minnie, wearing some knitted bunny ears that would melt even the coldest of hearts.
"Listen... when they are little, you can dress them however you like," Witherspoon shared. "Am I right? Minnie’s first Easter!" Witherspoon and her family welcomed Minnie Pearl into the family in November, three weeks after her French bulldog Pepper passed away. "Our sweet Pepper passed away yesterday," Witherspoon wrote at the time. "I am so heartbroken, but I am also deeply grateful for all the love and comfort she brought our family."
"Now she's in dog heaven where all great pets go. Chasing tennis balls, running through open fields of wildflowers, and being the Queen that she is. That's what I believe," the Big Little Lies star concluded. "We will always love you, Pepper." Witherspoon's daughter, Ava, also shared a tribute to Pepper, who helped her "through so many tough times, including some of my teenage years."
"I'll always treasure the times when I’d come home from college and she would meet me at the door, jumping for joy, and I'd pick her up so she could lick my face," Ava wrote. "She really knew how to make me feel special! As sad as I am and as much as I've cried over losing her, I am happy she had such a great life and is no longer in pain. Love you forever, miss Peps."
Minnie isn't the only dog that the Witherspoon family has welcomed into their home in the last year. They added an adorable black lab named Major in January. "Welcome to our family, Major!" Witherspoon wrote, adding the caption "love my lab." The Oscar winner also has two other dogs, Hank and Lou, at her Nashville home, so it's clear that the Southern star has lots of room in her heart and her home for furry friends.