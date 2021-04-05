Reese Witherspoon Taps Into Easter Spirit With Adorable Dress-up Session With Puppy

✖

Easter means many things for many people, but a part of the holiday means taking cute pictures outside in your springtime best. The sun is out, so people are shaking off the cobwebs of winter and looking for some colored eggs. Plenty of celebrities shared pictures of their families celebrating the day, but Reese Witherspoon's Instagram post might be the cutest yet. The Morning Show star shared an adorable picture and video of her French bulldog puppy, Minnie, wearing some knitted bunny ears that would melt even the coldest of hearts.

"Listen... when they are little, you can dress them however you like," Witherspoon shared. "Am I right? Minnie’s first Easter!" Witherspoon and her family welcomed Minnie Pearl into the family in November, three weeks after her French bulldog Pepper passed away. "Our sweet Pepper passed away yesterday," Witherspoon wrote at the time. "I am so heartbroken, but I am also deeply grateful for all the love and comfort she brought our family."