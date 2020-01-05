Reese Witherspoon and Daughter Ava Phillippe Twin in Winter Vacation Photo

Before Reese Witherspoon hits the red carpet for the 2020 Golden Globes on Sunday, the Big Little Lies star was “twinning” with her daughter Ava Phillippe in a new photo from her winter vacation. She also shared a fun video of herself dancing with son Deacon Philippe during the trip on Friday. Witherspoon was nominated for her performance in Apple TV+’s The Morning Show this year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on Jan 2, 2020 at 12:07pm PST

On Thursday, Witherspoon shared a photo with her daughter, both with their backs to the camera as they looked over their shoulders. Phillippe, 20, was seen wearing sunglasses. The two both wore Moncler jackets.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Thank you [Moncler] for keeping us warm in the snow!” Witherspoon wrote in the caption.

Fans loved the photo, and many of Witherspoon’s famous friends left heart emojis in the comments. However, more than a few were disappointed that Witherspoon was wearing an expensive coat from a brand that has been accused of animal cruelty in the past. In April 2016, the company announced it would crack down on supplies to make sure geese are not mistreated to make the down the Italian brand uses.

“A $2.000 plus jacket should keep you warm,” one fan wrote. “Cute coats but not affordable at all for 90% of your fans…”

“Makes me sad to see that you wear fur,” another wrote.

“Disappointing fur/down advertisement…sadly unfollowed,” another Instagram user wrote.

“Thought you were an animal lover,” another person wrote.

On Friday, Witherspoon shared a video of the mother-daughter duo dancing during son Deacon, 16. She does not appear to be wearing a Moncler jacket in the video.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on Jan 3, 2020 at 3:45pm PST

“Never not dancing with [Deacon]!” she wrote. “Giving [Daft Punk] vibes.”

Phillippe and Deacon are Witherspoon’s children from her marriage to actor Ryan Phillippe. She is also mom to Tennessee, 7, with husband Jim Toth.

Witherspoon will likely be leaving behind snow-capped mountains on Sunday to attend the Golden Globes on Sunday. She was nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama for The Morning Show and is up against co-star Jennifer Aniston. Her Big Little Lies co-star Nicole Kidman was also nominated, as were Killing Eve‘s Jodie Comer and The Crown‘s Olivia Coleman.

The Morning Show and Big Little Lies were both nominated for Best TV Series – Drama, along with Succession, Killing Eve and The Crown.

Witherspoon previously won a Golden Globe for Walk The Line, the same movie that earned her an Oscar. She also has nominations for Election, Legally Blonde, Wild and Big Little Lies.

Photo credit: Monica Schipper/FilmMagic/Getty Images