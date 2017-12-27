‘Pioneer Woman’ Ree Drummond Revealed to Be 23rd Largest Landowner in US

Fans may know Ree Drummond as The Pioneer Woman on her incredibly popular Food Network cooking show, but it turns out the blogger is also the 23rd largest landowner in the United States, according to The Land Report.

The Drummond family comes in at No. 23 on the list of America’s largest landowners in 2016, with the family owning a sprawling 433,000 acres of property. Drummond, her husband Ladd and their four children live in Oklahoma, two hours from Oklahoma City, the Daily Mail shares.

After emigrating from Scotland in the late 19th century, Frederick Drummond started Drummond Land & Cattle Co., which has become enormously successful. Frederick and his wife, Addie Gentner, had three sons who became cattle ranchers, and their descendants have carried on the tradition and grown the family’s land holdings ever since.

The company has received millions of dollars from the Bureau of Land Management for the family to keep wild horses and burros on their property. The family’s extensive holdings are located in Oklahoma and Kansas.

Ree often features her family’s ranch on her show, sharing clips of her family tending to their animals and performing other necessary duties on the farm.

