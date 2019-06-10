Red Sox Slugger David Ortiz Reportedly in Stable Condition Following Surgery

Retired Boston Red Sox slugger David Ortiz is reportedly in stable condition following emergency surgery after being shot in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic Sunday night.

Ortiz’s spokesman, Leo Lopez, told the Associated Press doctors removed his gallbladder and part of his intestine.

Videos by PopCulture.com

According to TMZ, the Red Sox sent representatives to the Dominican Republic to help with Ortiz’s medical care. Red Sox President and CEO Sam Kennedy said they will bring Ortiz to the U.S. Monday for more treatment.

“Our hope is that David will arrive in Boston sometime later tonight. Right now, the clubs exclusive focus is on David’s health and well being,” Kennedy told the media. “Please know that we are doing everything we can to support David and his family during this very difficult period.”

Kennedy also said the team was in touch with Ortiz’s wife Tiffany, who thanked them for their help.

“I love David Ortiz. We all love David Ortiz,” Kennedy said. “Telling my kids what happened was really difficult.”

Ortiz was at the Dial Bar and Lounge in a popular area of Santo Domingo Sunday night at the time of the shooting. He was shot in the back and at close range, National Police Director Ney Aldrin Bautista Almonte said.

There are two suspects involved in the shooting. The gunman has not been identified, but the driver of a motorcycle that took the gunman to the scene was stopped by people at the lounge. Authorities said he was captured and beaten. Once he undergoes treatment for his injuries, they plan to question him to find out if Ortiz was their target.

Leo Ortiz, Ortiz’s father, told reporters he did not know why anyone would shoot his son, who is a beloved sports figure in both the U.S. and the Dominican Republic.

“He is resting. Big Papi will be around for a long time,” Leo Ortiz said.

Two other people were wounded in the shooting. Dominican journalist Jhoel Lopez, who was with Ortiz at the time, was injured by what police believe was the same bullet that struck Ortiz. Jhoel Lopez was struck in the leg, and his wife said his injuries are non-life-threatening.

Ortiz retired from baseball after the 2016 season and splits his time between his native Dominican Republic and the U.S. He lives in Weston, Massachusetts, just outside Boston.

Ortiz played in the MLB for 20 seasons, first with the Minnesota Twins and then the Boston Red Sox. He helped the team end an 86-year championship drought when they won the 2004 World Series and played integral roles in the 2007 and 2013 championship teams.

In 2017, the Red Sox retired Ortiz’s number 34 before he is eligible for the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2022.

Photo credit: Adam Glanzman/Getty Images