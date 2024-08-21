BLACKPINK's LISA Sets Solo MTV VMAs Performance

LISA is nominated for four awards, the most of any K-pop star this year.

BLACKPINK member LISA is set to grace the MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) stage with her first-ever solo performance. She joins other international superstars like Benson Boone, Halsey, and Lenny Kravitz in the second artist lineup announcement for the show. The event, scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 11, at 8 p.m. ET/PT, will unfold at New York's UBS Arena.

LISA is currently riding high on the success of her chart-topping singles "Rockstar" and "New Woman." The latter, a collaboration with Spanish superstar Rosalía, continues to break records worldwide.

This performance marks a significant milestone for LISA, who made history in 2022 as the first solo female K-pop artist to win a VMA award. That year also saw BLACKPINK's debut on the VMA stage with "Pink Venom." Now, LISA returns as a four-time nominee, vying for accolades including "Best K-pop" and "Best Choreography" for her hit single "Rockstar."

LISA's ascent in the music world has been extremely rapid. Following her departure from YG Entertainment in December 2023, she launched her own company, LLOUD, in February 2024. This move, coupled with a partnership with RCA Records, has granted her full creative autonomy over her musical endeavors.

Her latest single, "New Woman," featuring Rosalía, released on Aug. 16, made LISA the first K-pop female soloist to surpass six million Spotify streams on the song's debut day. The music video, showcasing the dynamic chemistry between LISA and Rosalía, has amassed over 35 million views in its initial days. Additionally, it was the biggest YouTube debut for a collaborative song in 2024.

The track's impact extends beyond streaming platforms. It entered the Global Digital Artist Top 20 Chart at #19 and dominated iTunes charts in 35 countries in addition to ranking No. 2 on the US iTunes chart.

LISA's solo career began with "Rockstar," released on June 27 through LLOUD and RCA Records. The single debuted at an impressive No.4 on the Billboard 200 and claimed the top spot on the Billboard Global Excl. US chart. It also marked her highest-charting track on the US Billboard Hot 100, peaking at No.70.

Beyond music, LISA continues to expand her influence. She recently secured a role in the third season of HBO's acclaimed series The White Lotus, where she'll be credited under her birth name, Lalisa Manobal. Additionally, she renewed her contract as the global ambassador for Dentiste toothpaste in a deal reportedly worth $4 million.