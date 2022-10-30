D.H. Peligro, Dead Kennedys and Red Hot Chili Peppers Drummer, Dead at 63

D.H. Peligro, real name Darren Henley, died at his Los Angeles home Friday, with the cause of death given as an accidental fall. The drummer was 63.

Peligro is best known for his time with The Dead Kennedys, joining in February 1981, and appearing on the EP In God We Trust before its release in December 1981. He also worked with the band on Plastic Surgery Disaster, Frankenchrist and Bedtime for Democracy. His presence can also be felt in the singles collection, Give Me Convenience or Give Me Death.

"I am heartbroken. D.H. Peligro passed away in his Los Angeles home yesterday, Oct 28th. He died from trauma to his head from an accidental fall. Arrangements are pending will be announced in the coming days. We were musical brothers. Thank you for your thoughts and words of comfort," guitarist East Bay Ray wrote on Facebook after the death broke headlines.

Dead Kennedy broke up by 1986, but still continue performing under a new lineup that formed in 2001, without memorable frontman Jello Biafra. Brandon Cruz replaced the vocal frontman when they reformed in 2001, with several spats with Biafra continuing over the years due to licensing decisions and financial disputes.

After The Dead Kennedys broke up, Peligro ended up joining Red Hot Chili Peppers and replacing drummer Jack Irons before Chad Smith was brought aboard. He helped to write songs on the band's hit album Mother's Milk but didn't perform on the album.

Peligro was part of The Dead Kennedys reunion in the 2000s and stayed with the band throughout despite a small hiatus in 2008 that ended in 2009. Apart from his role in bands, Peligro also played in his own group as a solo artist and released three albums. This includes an award-winning release with the album Sum of Our Surroundings.

All the best to Peligro's family and bandmates after his passing. Rest in peace.