Rebel Wilson Is All Smiles as She Steps out in Dress Revealing Fitness Transformation

Rebel Wilson is flaunting her slimmer figure, the 38-year-old actress stepping out in Hollywoord Tuesday night in a figure-hugging dress.

The Pitch Perfect star donned a red wrap dress as she headed to dinner at Craig’s restaurant in West Hollywood with her friend and fellow actress Carly Steel, Wilson pairing her dress with black stilettos and debuting a fresh and dewy complexion for a night at the Hollywood hot-spot.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The Australian native has reportedly been doing double duty at the gym, with celebrity trainer Gunnar Peterson – behind the slim figures of Khloé Kardashian, Kate Beckinsale, Sylvester Stallone, and a number of others – opening up about Wilson’s exercise routine with Us Weekly in July.

“When she’s in town, she’s a solid four days a week. She is such a cool person to work with,” Gunnar said, going on to reveal that the actress focuses on a mix of cardio, weights, and high-intensity interval training, as well as workouts based on “peripheral heart action.”

“It’s forcing the blood to go from upper extremity to lower extremity sequentially, so that you elicit a response from the heart rate… You’re creating an aerobic response in what would normally be viewed as anaerobic movements,” he explained.

Although Wilson is putting in extra hours at the gym, she has previously commented on her body image and her love of her curves, telling Cosmopolitan U.K. in 2016 that her figure actually aided her career.

“Being unique and different was a really good thing. When I walked into my agent’s office for the first time, they looked at me and said, ‘Wow, we have nobody on our books like you.’ And they signed me on my second day here,” she said. “I wouldn’t ever want to compete with what I call ‘the glamours’ — the really gorgeous people. I’m about the brain, the heart and what’s on the inside. I feel really lucky to be the body type I am.”

The Bridesmaids actress also isn’t afraid of divulging herself with a dessert or two.

“I love me some ice cream or dessert, and it comes at times when I’m happy or sad. So when I have an incredibly successful day, I want to celebrate and reward myself with food,” she said. “If I’ve had a sad or stressful day, food is also comfort. I bought this hilarious slogan sweater the other day that says, ‘Food is my only friend’. I thought it was really cute.”