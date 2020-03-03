Rebel Wilson Left Horrified After Ex Mickey Gooch Is Restrained by ICE Agents in Elaborate Prank

Jojo Rabbit star Rebel Wilson was reportedly “horrified” when she saw her ex-boyfriend, Mickey Gooch, being restrained by men dressed as Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents at a celebrity bowling tournament during the Mammoth Film Festival in Mammoth Lakes, California. The ambush was part of an elaborate stunt staged by Gooch, and everyone on his team, including Wilson, were not aware of it beforehand. The incident happened at the end of the match.

While Gooch was being restrained, Wilson yelled, “Mickey, what is going on?” reports the Daily Mail.

At the beginning of the prank, the fake ICE agents first tried to arrest actor Matiano Di Vaio, who was on Gooch’s team and also appears in his movie Deported. The men claimed Di Vaio was in the U.S. illegally, and Gooch tried to stop them. Retired basketball player Dennis Rodman also tried to stop the men. Both Gooch and Di Vaio were taken into “custody” and marched out of the alley and into a waiting car.

Despite the elaborate prank, Wilson still had fun at the celebrity bowling match. On Sunday, she shared a collection of photos with her team on Instagram, adding, “Had the best time bowling in Mammoth.” She also tagged teammates Gooch, Rodman and Tony Hawk.

Gooch was at the Mammoth Film Festival to help promote Deported, a new comedy about a man who hires another man to be his girlfriend’s fake husband so she can come back to the U.S.

Wilson and Gooch, who had a small role in her romantic comedy How To Be Single, dated in 2015. They have remained good friends though. On Feb. 23, he shared a photo of the two wearing Gucci outfits, and Wilson commented with a heart emoji.

“He’s from Malibu. They Call her a Rebel,” Gooch wrote. “Some people call him Mickey, others just say Mike. Either way these cats Stay [Gucci].”

Wilson turns 40 on March 2, but she celebrated early with a dinner in Los Angeles on Feb. 28 with her personal trainer, Jono Castano Acero. The two went to Osteria Mozza on Melrose Avenue, reports the Daily Mail.

Wilson recently starred in Taika Waititi’s Jojo Rabbit and is best known for her breakthrough role as Amy in the Pitch Perfect movies. She is now hosting a new dog grooming reality competition series, Pooch Perfect, which airs on Seven Network in her native Australia.

Photo credit: Michael Bezjian/Getty Images for Mammoth Media Institute