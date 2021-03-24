Rebel Wilson Injured During Bike Accident With an Unleashed Dog

✖

Rebel Wilson is nursing a few injuries following a bike accident involving a run-in with an unleashed dog. The Pitch Perfect star, 41, recently revealed to fans that she injured her leg during a recent outing in London, sharing a photo to her Instagram Story Monday of both of her feet propped up with an ice pack on her left foot.

Sharing the photo, Wilson wrote, "F— people who don't have their dogs on the lead and let them run onto the road!!," according to Us Weekly. Wilson did not divulge how serious her injury may be or when she expects to up and at ‘em again, though she did go on to share video from her bike ride through London before the accident occurred. The actress said, "20 minutes earlier before the accident, I was cycling great!!" In the clip, Wilson could be seen wearing all the proper safety equipment, including a helmet and a face mask. Just days earlier, Wilson had teased an upcoming project involving a bicycle, though it is unclear if this was related.

Unfortunately for Wilson, who has been on a major health kick since 2020, which she dubbed her "Year of Health," the Monday incident marks just her latest injury. Back in November 2020, the actress suffered some bruising while vacationing with her sister Annachi Wilson and friend, hairstylist Nicole Leal, in Mexico. In a video shared to her Instagram Story at the time and documented by PEOPLE, Wilson said there had been "a little bit of a massive incident" while she, her sister, and Leal had been taking a stroll along the beach during the last day of their trip.

"We're here in Mexico; we were taking hot photos out at that beach out there," she told fans. "Unfortunately, while we were doing that, Nicole's handbag washed into the ocean. It had her passport in it, which she's currently drying. And I was like, "I'll get it!" because we have to fly today, and then I got pretty banged up."

Wilson showed herself holding an ice pack to her chest and revealed, "basically, my left boob took most the impact, and it is going to be very swollen and bruised." The actress also revealed that she had a scrape along her stomach, which occurred after she "went into the rock." She joked to fans, "Warning: If you're taking hot photos, just be careful because the waves can get you. Be ocean safe" and cautioned, "Don't let your own personal health and safety get destroyed because honestly, my boob is already big and it's going to get very swollen after this."