Rebel Wilson Facing Worrying Legal Issues From Star of Her New Movie

Charlotte MacInnes is not happy with Rebel Wilson. The actress, who co-starred alongside the Pitch Perfect singer in The Deb, has threatened legal action.

Deadline reports MacInnes, who plays a teenager attending a debutante ball in The Deb — penned a letter to Wilson, arguing that the Australian star damaged her reputation via Instagram posts between September 2024 and July 2025. In the posts in question, Wilson alleged that MacInnes changed her story about being sexually harassed by The Deb producer Amanda Ghost after she was cast in a stage show, Gatsby, and was offered a record deal.

Wilson also alleged that MacInnes lied by denying that she had made a complaint to Wilson about unwanted sexual advances made by Ghost when they were filming. The Deb’s producers filed a defamation suit against Wilson, claiming she was “spreading vicious lies without regard for the irreparable damage her reckless words would cause.”

Wilson’s lawyers said she is “determined to fight not only for herself but also for The Deb and for all those who have silently suffered” from producer Ghost’s “reprehensible actions over the years.”

Wilson also made a note on Instagram: “As the director, producer, and co-star who nurtured a project called The Deb for five years from a three-page idea into a gorgeous feature film, I want nothing more than to have this film released, and have been working tirelessly behind the scenes to get this to happen.”

MacInnes claimed she dealt with issues with Wilson, not the producer. “I was deeply disturbed by this behavior, and felt very bullied and harassed by Wilson, who was the director of the film and in a position of authority over me,” MacInnes alleged, per The Guardian. She says Wilson alleged she was the victim of abuse, despite her telling Wilson it was not true.

“Nothing that I told Wilson could reasonably have conveyed that I was reporting any misconduct, because there was no misconduct. I also understand [there were] claims that I was subjected to ‘depraved sexual demands’ and that ‘MacInnes remains captive by Ghost and Cameron as she is shuttled from city to city with them including Boston, New York, and London’ These statements are completely false and absurd. I have no idea what could cause Wilson and her attorney to make up such lies about me,” she said.