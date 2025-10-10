Reba McEntire Slams Fake AI Photos of Her at Dolly Parton’s Deathbed

Reba McEntire is sending love to Dolly Parton as she dismisses an AI photo that showed the “Fancy” singer at the “Jolene” artist’s deathbed.

A day after Parton, 79, assured her fans that rumors she was dying were untrue, McEntire took to Instagram with a video supporting her longtime friend.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“You tell ’em, Dolly,” McEntire, 70, said Thursday, adding, “That AI mess has got us doing all kinds of crazy things. You’re out there dying, I’m out here having a baby. Well, both of us know you’re too young, and I’m too old for any of that kind of nonsense.”

The Happy’s Place star added, “But you better know I’m praying for you. I love you with all my heart, and I can’t wait to see you soon. Love you!”

McEntire’s message comes after Parton took to Instagram with her own video Wednesday, telling fans that she was “OK,” despite the concerns for her health. A week prior, the “9 to 5” singer announced that she would have to reschedule her Las Vegas residency due to “health challenges,” which was followed by a Facebook post from the country icon’s sister asking for prayers for her sister’s health.

“I wanted to put everybody’s mind at ease, those of you that seem to be real concerned, which I appreciate,” Parton said Wednesday in her Instagram video. “I appreciate your prayers, ’cause I’m a person of faith. I can always use the prayers for anything and everything. But I want you to know that I’m OK.”

The Grammy winner then shared that some of her health “problems” date back to the days surrounding the passing of her husband of 58 years, Carl Dean, who died on March 3 at the age of 82.

“Back when my husband Carl was very sick, that was for a long time, and then when he passed, I didn’t take care of myself, so I let a lot of things go that I should’ve been taking care of,” Parton explained. “So anyway, when I got around to it, the doctor said, we need to take care of this. We need to take care of that. Nothing major, but I did have to cancel some things so I could be closer to home, closer to Vanderbilt, where I’m kind of having a few treatments here and there, but I wanted you to know that I’m not dying.”

Parton also brought up the AI photo of McEntire praying by her hospital bed in her video, asking, “Did you see that AI picture of Reba and me?” She laughed, “Oh lordy, I mean, they had Reba at my deathbed and we both looked like we need to be buried. But I thought, oh my lord, but if I was really dying, I don’t think Reba would be the one at my deathbed. She might come visit me earlier.”