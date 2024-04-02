'Really, Really Broke': Christina Ricci Gets Candid About Her Financial Struggles Over the Years

Christina Ricci is opening up about being "really, really broke" at one point in her career as she looks back on the financial pressures she's faced over the years. The Yellowjackets star, 44, spoke candidly on the Let's Be Clear With Shannen Doherty podcast on March 25, revealing that supporting her family over the years has been "difficult" and required sacrifices at times.

"I've gone through periods as an adult where we were really, really broke," Ricci told host Shannen Doherty. "You just have that thing of, 'I don't ever want to feel this way ever again.' It's like this visceral feeling. I don't ever want to feel this helpless, because I think that's what not having a lot of money makes you feel like. You feel very helpless."

The Wednesday actress, who shares 5-month-old daughter Cleo with husband Mark Hampton and is mom to 8-year-old son Freddie with ex-husband James Heerdegen, continued, "There's a ton of that pressure and it's hard. You have to work to support your family but at the same time you working takes away time from your family. So yeah, it's difficult but I'm in a really good place now. Again, I have a really supportive husband."

Ricci also opened up about social media and how it's affected her self-esteem over the years, saying that it can put you in a "really vulnerable position" as someone who is in the spotlight. "You do hear the negative stuff the loudest, and it's tough," she explained. "I have experience with a person who his whole thing is just posting horrible, nasty things about me. It's like all stuff that's made up – horrible things about my children, my family. So I've just really had to ignore it. It's that school ground mentality... but on such a huge level and such a public platform."

Ricci admitted that doing press for Yellowjackets made her feel insecure about her looks. "When I started doing press for Yellowjackets and having to post on social media images of myself, just even as somebody over 40, I had a really hard time," she confessed. "I had a really hard time seeing these images. I had a really hard time reposting them. I really couldn't reconcile caring about what I looked like so much. ...It was so hard for me." She added, "But we have to find ways to navigate it where it doesn't emotionally drag us down."