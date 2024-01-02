'Yellowjackets' Only Nominated in 1 Category at 2024 Golden Globes

Yellowjackets may still be earning critical praise, but the hit Showtime series didn't see much love when the 2024 Golden Globes nominations were announced Tuesday. While the Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson-created thriller drama received numerous nominations in previous years, Yellowjackets only earned one nomination for this year's Golden Globes ceremony.

Announced more than seven months after Yellowjackets Season 2 concluded, Tuesday's nominations saw Yellowjackets earning recognition in the Best Supporting Actress, Television category. Christina Ricci is nominated in the category for her portrayal of an adult Misty Quigley, marking her second nomination in the category for her role following her 2022 nomination. This year, Ricci is nominated in the category alongside Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown), Abby Elliott (The Bear), J. Smith-Cameron (Succession), J. Smith-Cameron (Only Murders in the Building), and Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso).

Yellowjackets did not earn further nominations, marking a stark contrast to 2023, when the show earned nods in the Outstanding Casting For A Drama Series, Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series (Melanie Lynskey), and Outstanding Drama Series categories, and 2022, when Yellowjackets picked up a total of seven nominations.

Yellowjackets follows a group of plane crash survivors across two different timelines. The past timeline, set in 1996, follows a group of high school soccer players after they survive a plane crash in Canada during a flight from New Jersey to Seattle for a tournament. Their lives are thrown into complete chaos, with some adapting to the wilderness better than others. In the present timeline, set in 2021, the now adult survivors continue to deal with the tragedy and learn that the past can still shape the present. Yellowjackets stars Ricci, Melanie Lynskey, Juliette Lewis, Tawny Cypress, Sophie Nèlisse, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Sophie Thatcher, Samantha Hanratty, Pearl Amanda Dickson, Ella Purnell, Courtney Eaton, and more.

The series has been a massive hit since its premiere in November 2021. The debut season holds a 100% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes, with Season 2 earning an equally impressive 94%. The show was picked up for a third season in December 2022, months before its second season premiere, with the Season 2 premiere episode, "Friends, Romans, Countrymen," becoming Showtime's best Season 2 premiere in more than a decade. Season 3 was impacted by the strikes in Hollywood, but Lyle recently told Variety the team is "deep in the writing."

Yellowjackets Season 3 does not yet have a premiere date on Paramount+ with Showtime. The 2024 Golden Globes will broadcast live on CBS on Sunday, Jan. 7 at 8 p.m. ET. The ceremony will also stream on Paramount+, which you can susbcribe to here, and the CBS app.