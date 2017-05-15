‘Real Housewives of New Jersey’ Star Dina Manzo and Boyfriend Dave Cantin Brutally Beaten During Home Robbery

Former Real Housewives of New Jersey star Dina Manzo and her boyfriend Dave Cantin were victims of a brutal home invasion over the weekend.

E! News learned the reality star, 46, and the millionaire businessman, 37, were brutally beaten by two robbers when they entered their Holmdel, New Jersey, townhouse on Saturday.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The couple has a home in New Jersey as well as one in California, but they were at their east coast home this weekend to celebrate Teresa Giudice’s daughter, Audriana’s first communion. Manzo is Audriana’s Godmother.

According to the Holmdel police report, the pair arrived home after the festivities on Saturday night and opened their front door and saw two masked individuals, who were already inside the house. The robbers rushed towards them and struck Cantin with a baseball bat several times, while Manzo was punched multiple times.

Up Next: Kim Zolciak Reveals First Photo Of Son’s Eye After Dog Bite, Gives Shoutouts

They were both tied up inside their home while the robbers fled with their stolen personal property, including cash and jewelry.

Manzo and Cantin called the police after they freed themselves. Holmdel Police and Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office are working the case as a joint investigation.

Both Manzo and Cantin sustained facial injuries, but are expected to make a full physical recovery.

The couple’s attorney issued a statement on their behalf following the terrifying incident.

More: ‘RHONJ’ Star Teresa Giudice Risks More Jail Time After Failing To Report Traffic Tickets

“Dina and David are obviously shaken up from the traumatic and violent home invasion and robbery,” the attorney said. “No one should ever have to go through what they did. They are grateful to law enforcement and the other emergency responders and appreciate everyone’s concern and well-wishes.”

This story originally appeared on Womanista.com