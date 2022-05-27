Ray Liotta's 'Goodfellas' Co-Star Frank Sivero Pays Tribute to Late Actor

✖

Following Ray Liotta's sudden death on Thursday, the actor's Goodfellas co-star Frank Sivero has paid tribute to his old friend. Taking to Instagram, Sivero shared a photo of Liotta and wrote in the caption, "I'm deeply sorry to hear the lost (sic) of great actor. Ray, we were the Goodfellas. Rest In Peace, friend."

The post has received a handful of reactions from fans, with one writing, "My heart hurts...So sorry for your loss Mr. Frank..RIP Ray..My favorite movie!" Someone else added, "Frank I am so sorry to hear about your friend, the Great Actor Ray Liotta...Way too soon." A third Instagram user offered, "See you on the other side Mr. Liotta! You will be missed."

Lorraine Bracco, who also starred in Goodfellas, spoke out about Liotta's death on Twitter, saying she was "utterly shattered" by the terrible news. "I can be anywhere in the world & people will come up & tell me their favorite movie is Goodfellas," she wrote in a tweet that included a photo of her and Liotta. "Then they always ask what was the best part of making that movie. My response has always been the same...Ray Liotta."

Two other Goodfellas stars, Robert De Niro and Paul Sorvino, issued statements to PEOPLE, with De Niro writing, "I was very saddened to learn of Ray's passing. He is way too young to have left us." Sorvino added, "Ray was a terrific actor and a 'goodfella' in the best sense of the word. He was great to work with and a good friend. I'm really going to miss him."

Finally, Martin Scorsese, who directed Goodfellas, also paid tribute to the fallen film star. "I'm absolutely shocked and devastated by the sudden, unexpected death of Ray Liotta," Scorsese told PEOPLE. "He was so uniquely gifted, so adventurous, so courageous as an actor." Scorsese continued, "Playing Henry Hill in Goodfellas was a tall order, because the character had so many different facets, so many complicated layers, and Ray was in almost every scene of a long, tough shoot. He absolutely amazed me, and I'll always be proud of the work we did together on that picture. My heart goes out to his loved ones, and it aches for his loss, way too early."