Ray Liotta's Fiancée Pens Tribute to Him Month After His Death

Ray Liotta's fiancée Jacy Nittolo is continuing to mourn the loss of her late fiancé four weeks after his death. In a heartbreaking Instagram post Thursday, Nittolo opened up about her grief, admitting that it is "hard to believe a month has gone by" since the Goodfellas actor passed away on May 26 while filming in the Dominican Republic.

Nittolo paid tribute to Liotta with a series of photos of herself and the Something Wild actor throughout their relationship, which they first went public with in early 2020. Reflecting on the past several weeks, Nittolo wrote that "there are no words to properly describe what one goes through with this type of unexpected loss," adding, "I miss him every second of every day." The former hairstylist went on to say that in the darkness, she found a "hint of some light" by spending time with her children – Dax, Chazz, Jade, Joey – and Liotta's 23-year-old daughter Karsen, who is his only child with ex-wife Michelle Grace.

"Each day my hint of some light is being with our children-Dax, Karsen, Chazz,Jade & Joey," she wrote. "Through such deep pain I find so much love and laughter. Our lives right now are so fragile yet we are each holding each other up. It's as if we are one big blended family that was predestined beyond our wildest imaginations."

The Thursday post came nearly a month after Liotta died in his sleep in the Dominican Republic, where he was filming Dangerous Waters. He was 67. At this time, a cause of death has not been revealed. Just two days after news of her fiancé's death broke, Nittolo released a statement on Instagram, writing that her "life these past couple of years have been nothing but truly magical. Ray and I share a deep love that I will cherish in my heart forever." Nittolo shared that she and Liotta "laughed daily and we were inseparable," adding that the actor as everything in the world to me." She concluded, "He was the most beautiful person inside and out that I've ever known ... and even that is an understatement."

Nittolo and Liotta became engaged in December 2020, less than a year after making their red carpet debut at the Film Independent Spirit Awards in February of that year. Liotta is survived by Nittolo and his daughter.