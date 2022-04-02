Raven-Symone Reveals How She Lost 40 Pounds in Dramatic Weight Loss Transformation

Raven-Symone has been on a weight loss journey for the past year. The Raven’s Home star recently spoke about how she was able to shed 40 pounds, and she says it’s all due to her wife, Miranda Pearman-Maday. Since getting married, the former Cheetah Girl says she was inspired to adopt a healthier lifestyle in order to live a long and happy life with her new bride. “What made me want to change was her,” she told the hosts. “I want to be here for her as long as I can. I found out some numbers at the doctor that were not pleasant for someone in my age bracket – or any age bracket, to be honest with you.”

The Disney star explained that a simple change in her diet helped to kickstart things for her weight loss. “With her help and guidance and love and fantastic cooking skills…she helped me kick sugar,” she said. “I say kick sugar because it is an addictive drug, and I was addicted to it in wheat form, in regular form. And it’s out of my system.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

https://youtu.be/pv_lGzRcWE4

Raven-Symone loved sugar so much that she joked that she even would eat a “fish filet with an extra packet of ketchup — two on Fridays ’cause they’re cheaper!” Now, she’s traded in sugar for healthier snacks. The actress wed Pearlman-Maday in 2020 and surprised fans with a snapshot of their special day on Instagram. They exchanged vows during the height of the COVID-19 quarantine that June.

The two married at Debbie Allen’s home in L.A. “It was perfect,” Pearlman-Maday told Vogue. “It was one hour. We were in and out. And Mama D. was like, ‘I’ll cook something’ and then someone else was like, ‘We have to have Champagne,’ so we had to have a cake. One of the coolest things was—again, we are kind of doing this last minute, and things are closed—so I was mostly focused on the rings, but Raven was like outfits, outfits, outfits.”