Raven-Symone Reveals 28-Pound Weight Loss

✖

Raven-Symoné is showing off her "whole different face" after losing 28 pounds. The Raven's Home actress, 35, shared an update on her weight loss journey in an Instagram Live session with wife Miranda Pearman-Maday Saturday, telling her followers to look at her face if they wanted to see just how much her weight loss has transformed her life.

"Pounds down, pounds down. Check out the chin," she said. "You see that chin? If you all watch Raven's Home literally right now, and then come on this live and see this joint, I got a whole different face going on. It's a whole pounds down journey." Raven continued that she has lost 28 pounds at this point, which she noted was a "s— ton of weight." In response, Pearman-Maday, 33, told her wife, "You're incredible honey. You're doing so good." Raven continued that she is amid a 48-hour fast, noting, "So we're on that journey right now."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raven-Symoné (@ravensymone)

The Cheetah Girls star has been open about being body-shamed early on in her career, recalling to PEOPLE in 2017, "[They said] I was too big to be doing an hour and a half concert. 'I don't know how she can dance being that big.' And I was like, 'I still did it!'" she recalled. "I was on tour forever because it's not about your size, it's about what you have to say, if you can sing or dance, and performing. It's not about your size."

Raven continued that at this point, she's learned to love and embrace her body. "In this day and age, you have all kinds, and it's funny, it's serious, it's every color, it's every head shape, it's every hair. And there's androgyny, and there's LGBT coming in, and it feels good," she said. "We didn't have it enough last time and I guess that's what the past is for — to make sure the present is what it needs to be."

That's So Raven fans have been loving seeing the actress reprising her iconic role for Disney Channel's Raven's Home, but they're concerned the show won't be returning for a fifth season after the fourth season finale. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight last week, Raven admitted there's "no set answer" for the series right now. "I cannot tell you the status of Raven's Home because I don't know it myself," she told the outlet. "I hope that people go back and watch the series and write in, tweet, post what they would like because ultimately we are here for the fans. We are here to entertain those. And do I love my cast? Yes. Do I want to work with them for as long as I can? Of course. Is it my decision? No, that's Disney Channel's decision. So wait for it. Make noise, stomp your feet, do what you can and see what happens."