Rapper T.I. Arrested and Charged With Public Drunkeness, Disorderly Conduct

Rapper T.I. has reportedly been arrested after a drunken argument with the security guard posted outside of his gated community in Georgia.

The rapper has been arrested on three charges according to a report by WSBTV in Atlanta. He is facing counts of public drunkenness, disorderly conduct and assault.

Police say T.I., whose real name is Clifford Harris Jr., showed up outside of his gated community in Eagles Landing at around 4 a.m. local time. He was missing his key, and the security guard followed protocol by not letting him in. The guard later relayed the conversation to police.

Ch2 was the 1st to confirm the breaking news about TI – Clifford Harris – arrested this morning. I just got my hands on the mugshot. Police charged him w/disorderly conduct & public drunkenness after an argument w/gate guard at his country club residence pic.twitter.com/hDIxrd0KcX — Tyisha Fernandes (@TyishaWSB) May 16, 2018



“Don’t you know who I am?” Harris reportedly asked. He even called a friend who came to the scene and argued with the guard alongside him. It wasn’t long before the Henry County Police Department was called. Harris and his friend were both arrested shortly after 4 a.m.

Police said that they soon realized Harris’s friend had an existing warrant out for his arrest. Harris himself was able to pay bail and get out. Shortly after that, his attorney issued a statement to Channel 2 Action News.

“Tip was wrongfully arrested early this morning when he attempted to gain entrance into his gated community – where his wife ‘Tiny’ and his family reside,” the statement read. “The guard was sound asleep when Tip arrived at the guardhouse. It took Tip some time to wake up the sleeping guard. Tip clearly identified himself and sought entry. The guard refused entry. Tip was in contact with ‘Tiny’ by phone and ‘Tiny’ confirmed that Tip should be let in immediately. The guard continued to refuse entry without justification.”

“Words were exchanged and apparently the guard and/or a supervisor called the police,” the statement continued. “When the police arrived, they were not interested in hearing Tip’s side of the story and wrongfully chose to end the situation by arresting Tip.”

T.I. reacted to the arrest on Wednesday afternoon, telling The Blast that the charges were “racially motivated.” He went onto tell the outlet that the officers who arrested him are “white cops in a very white area.”

The rapper has been particularly outspoken in the last year or so, commenting on everything from Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna’s romance to the Route 91 Harvest Festival Shooting in Las Vegas in the fall. Within days of the tragedy, T.I. jumped into the gun control debate raging across the country.

“To me, as long as the criminals have [assault rifles], I think citizens should be able to have them,” he said when approached by TMZ. However, he added that “there should be a mental evaluation” upon buying. “Same for the people who are running for president, by the way,” he added.