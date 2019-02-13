Rapper Rich the Kid Robbed at Gunpoint Outside Recording Studio Where Usher Was Working

Rapper Rich the Kid was the target of an armed robbery Tuesday afternoon outside a West Hollywood recording studio where Usher also happened to be working.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office in West Hollywood confirmed that an assault took place outside of a recording studio but did not name Rich the Kid.

The 26-year-old, who was reportedly robbed and shot at during the encounter, was seen talking to police after the incident; TMZ confirmed he was targeted.

In a statement, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office later confirmed the robbery “occurred on the 7200 block of Santa Monica Boulevard, West Hollywood, at approximately 3:13 p.m. today.”

Police said in a press release when sheriffs arrived on the scene “they found three male Black assault victims.”

“The victims stated, three black male suspects, confronted them in the alley behind a business and demanded their money and jewelry. The victims were then physically assaulted by the suspects,” the press released stated.

“All the suspects got into a vehicle and drove away, westbound from the location. As the suspects drove away, a shooting occurred by an unknown male suspect. The shooting suspect has not been located or identified,” it continued.

As many as 10 gunshots were reportedly fired following an altercation outside the Westlake Recording Studio, an eyewitness told TMZ.

A member of Rich the Kid’s entourage was allegedly badly struck with a pistol, according to the news outlet. Rich the Kid’s condition is unknown.

Usher, who was inside working on music in a separate session, was unhurt. He was reportedly working on his own music and not recording with Rich the Kid.

Hours before the attack, Rich the Kid shared a photo of himself posing in front of his cobalt blue Lamborghini while holding stacks of cash.

The alleged robbery comes a few months after he was hospitalized following a violent home invasion at his girlfriend Tori Brixx’s home in Los Angeles. Robbers demanded money and jewelry at gunpoint during the June incident, TMZ reported. Rich the Kid was reportedly beaten and admitted to a local hospital for treatment. Brixx was also reportedly injured.

The “Plug Walk” rapper uploaded an Instagram photo on Sunday, June 17 of himself in a hospital bed, thanking fans for their prayers and support.

“I thank you God we still here, thank you all for your prayers being in this game you gotta know what comes with it watch for the fakes & snakes the more money the more hate,” he wrote, according to Billboard. The post has since been deleted.

No arrests were made in the alleged home invasion.

In December, Rich the Kid suffered a major injury in a UTV crash. He was reportedly riding a four-wheeler in Calabasas, California when he pulled into an empty dirt lot to do donuts, where he flipped the UTV.

Paramedics and firefighters responded to the scene, followed by an ambulance and state police. Rich the Kid was given emergency treatment on the scene and transported to a hospital.

The Polaris RZR he was driving had a frame roof, which may have offered him some protection in the crash.

He shared a photo of his hand heavily bandaged and bloody, but has not referenced the injury since.