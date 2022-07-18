Rapper Lil Uzi Vert Changes Pronouns to They/Them

Rapper Lil Uzi Vert is living their truth. The Philadelphia native, real name Symere Bysil Woods, seemingly came out as nonbinary over the weekend when they changed Instagram bio to feature they/them pronouns. The rapper made the update to their bio just after International Non-Binary People's Day on Thursday, July 14. Lil Uzi's bio now reads their name followed by "they/them," along with, "Endless Venim...Kawaii girls think I'm cool...Red & White = P!NK."

At this time, Lil Uzi has not publicly addressed the change. However, the musician has a "longstanding track record of support for the LGBTQ+ community" per Yahoo Entertainment. Although Lil Uzi hasn't publicly spoken about their own sexuality, he has notably "challenged the norms of hip-hop culture by playing with the notions of gendered clothing." Throughout Pride Month, they also donned rainbow-inspired outfits.

The rapper marks just the latest in a growing list of celebrities to change their pronouns. In recent months and years, celebrities including Demi Lovato, Sam Smith, Elliot Paige, and Emma Corrin have come out as nonbinary, many of them changing their pronouns on their social media accounts. Instagram changed its profile settings to allow users to include gender identity in May 2021.

Lil Uzi's Instagram bio update is far from the first time they have made headlines. Back in 2019, the musician generated plenty of buzz when they announced they were quitting music. In a message shared to their Instagram Story, the musician announced, "I wanna take the time out to say I thank each and every one of my supports but I'm done with music. I deleted everything. I wanna be normal ... I wanna wake up in 2013." They went on to add, "You are free. Thank you love you."

Thankfully for fans, Lil Uzi's break from music was short lived. The rapper went on to return with new music later that same year. Fans are set to be treated to even more music with the upcoming release of Red & White. Lil Uzi announced the upcoming EP last week. The EP is a followup o 2020's Eternal Atake and Pluto x Baby Pluto, their collaborative album with Future. A release date for the EP, which will act as a precursor to their planned mixtape The Pink Tape, which is expected to be released sometime later this year, has not yet been announced.