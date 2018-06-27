Randy Jackson Jr. Pays Tribute to Grandfather Joe Jackson: ‘RIP to the King’

Randy Jackson Jr. is paying tribute to his grandfather Joe Jackson on social media, tweeting out, “RIP to the King.”

In his post, Jackson Jr. shared an old photo of Joe posed beside what appears to be his son Michael Jackson’s platinum record certification for the Off The Wall album.

“RIP to the king that made everything possible!!! I love you grandpa,” Jackson Jr. wrote in a message on the post.

Following his tribute post, a number of Jackson Jr.’s fans shared messages of sympathy with him, letting him know that they were sorry to hear about the loss of his grandfather.

“Sorry for your loss Randy. He will live on for ever with this amazing Legacy,” one fan wrote. “He help create something that would touch countless lives. R.I.P”

“I can’t even say in words how truly sorry I am for this tremendous loss…my prayers are with your entire family,” another tweeted. “RIP with the Angels.”

“We want to express our sympathy let u know that our thoughts r with u n yo family I am deeply pained n words r of no help in expressing the sorrow I feel at this moment,” someone else said, adding, “Sincere condolences I’m praying for u and your family that GOD gives you strength peace at this difficult time.“

A number of Joe’s celebrity fans have also shared memorials to the fallen Jackson family patriarch, with one being TV host Wendy Williams.

“THE MAN…THE FAMILY …THE LEGEND! RIP JOE JACKSON and thank you for giving us the many gifts of talent from your family, not just to our community on a whole…but to the ENTIRE WORLD,” Williams tweeted out.

As has been reported, Joe Jackson passed away early Wednesday morning after a battle with terminal cancer. He was 89 years old.