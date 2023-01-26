Randy Gonzalez, Dad of TikTok Duo Enkyboys, Reportedly Dead at 35

Randy Gonzalez, the father in the popular TikTok duo Enkyboys, has reportedly died. TMZ reported Thursday that the social media star passed away Wednesday morning in hospice following a battle with colon cancer. He was 35.

Gonzalez first shared news of his stage 4 colon cancer diagnosis with his more than 15.4 million TikTok followers in April, six months after his diagnosis. At the time, he told his followers that he was given two to three years to live, explaining that undergoing chemotherapy could extend his life by an additional five years. He later created a GoFundMe "to help me to pay for my treatment at MD Anderson and to bring awareness for Colon Cancer to all young men who are not familiar with it." The page quickly raised more than $200,000.

Gonzalez kept fans updated throughout his battle, his most recent updating having come in December when he told his followers that he was "doing good." The father-of-three, who spoke to viewers as he stood next to his wife and their six-year-old son, Brice, explained that he had "to change my chemo because it's not working right now, but I do feel good," adding, "I'm just happy that we're back in Texas with the family." Gonzalez' daughter also appeared in the video, with the TikTok star, who apologized for the lack of content, sharing that he was unable to post as much because he was feeling "sick all the time." In other videos shared to his account, Gonzalez said he was trying to remain "strong for the family" and wanted to use his platform to raise awareness of colon cancer.

Gonzalez rose to fame on TikTok, quickly gain millions of followers. The TikTok fame eventually led to his son landing a role on NBC's Lopez vs Lopez as Chance, George Lopez's hilarious grandson. Following news of his passing, Lopez paid his respects on social media, writing, "My sincerest condolences to Brice and the entire Gonzalez family. The love and the bond Randy had for his son and his family was undeniable, you can see it in every video. He will be missed, but never forgotten. My heart goes out to the entire family. Dios te bendiga."

Gonzalez is survived by his wife, Kimberly Gonzalez, son Brice as well as daughters Lauran and Aubree. His GoFundMe page has since surpassed $250,000, with those recently donating using the paid to pay their respects. One person wrote, "I'm so sorry, praying hard for all the family," with another sharing, "RIP, so many prayers for all of your sweet babies and wife. Your videos are so funny and your babies will cherish them forever."