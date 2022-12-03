Noodle the Pug, TikTok's 'No Bones Day' Dog, Has Sadly Died

TikTok's most beloved pet has sadly passed away. Noodle the pug, the elderly dog that helped millions of followers decide if each day was a "Bones" or "No Bones" day, has died. The pet's owner, Jonathan Graziano, broke the news to his 4.4 million TikTok followers on Saturday morning in a tearful video.

"I'm so sorry to have to share this, but Noodle passed yesterday," Graziano said. "He was at home, he was in my arms, and this is incredibly sad. It's incredibly difficult. It's a day I always knew was coming but never thought would arrive. And although this is very sad, I wanted to let you know and I wanted to encourage you to celebrate him while we're navigating this sadness. He lived 14 and 1/2 years, which is about as long as you can hope a dog can, and he made millions of people happy. What a run."

@jongraz It has been the privilege of my life to care for Noodle these past 7 years. The sweetest man there has ever been and will ever be. ❤️ ♬ original sound – Jonathan

He concluded by adding, "Thank you for loving him, thank you for embracing us, and give your dog a cheese ball tonight, but it was to be the fake stuff."

The elderly pug grew a massive fan base due to videos where Graziano would lift Noodle up to start his day. If Noodle got up and started moving, it was "Bones" day. If he slouched back down into his bed, it was declared a "No Bones" day. Fans were encouraged to take Noodle's advice on whether it was OK to be productive that day or not.

Noodle's videos first went viral in 2021, charming millions of viewers on TikTok. Noodle was covered in numerous media outlets, including PEOPLE, NPR, The New York Times and CNN. In June, Graziano partnered with illustrator Dan Travis and publisher Simon & Schuster to release a picture book about Noodle, entitled Noodle and the No Bones Day. The book became a No.1 New York Times best seller.