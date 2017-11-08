Celebrities and Comedians React to Death of Ralphie May

Comedian Ralphie May died on Friday and his friends in the entertainment industry are devastated to learn of his passing.

The Blast confirms that May, who is best known for NBC’s Last Comic Standing, passed away at the age of 45 on Friday in Las Vegas, Nevada. The night before his death, May performed a set at Harrah’s Hotel and Casino.

After battling pneumonia for 6 weeks, May reportedly died from cardiac arrest, according to TMZ.

“We are heartbroken to announce the untimely death of our friend, Ralphie May,” his publicist, Stacey Pokluda, said in a statement according to Variety. “Ralphie had been battling pneumonia and had cancelled a handful of dates over the last month in an effort to recover. Earlier this morning at a private residence in Las Vegas his body was discovered.”

After the news of his death surfaced on the internet, a number of celebrities and fellow comedians took to Twitter to express their condolences.

Bob Saget

May’s career as a stand-up comic took off after he finished second on Last Comic Standing in 2003. Since that time, May has gone on to be featured in several TV comedy specials that were mostly on Comedy Central and Netflix.

One fellow TV star that spoke out about May’s death is comedian and Full House alum, Bob Saget. On Friday afternoon, Saget took to Twitter to express his emotions after learning of May’s death.

“Ralphie May. Dammit. You were a funny and a sweet mofo man. Rest in Peace,” he tweeted.

Ralphie May. Dammit. You were a funny and sweet mofo man. Rest In Peace. — bob saget (@bobsaget) October 6, 2017

Larry the Cable Guy

May’s four specials on Comedy Central included Girth of a Nation (2006), Prime Cut (2007), Austin-tatious (2008) and Too Big to Ignore (2012). Most recently he appeared on Comedy Central’s Inside Amy Schumer.

One fellow comedian, Larry the Cable Guy, took to Twitter to express what a kind person May was.

“Oh man fellow comedian and friend Ralphie May just died. So crazy. RIP Ralphie. You my friend were one of the nicest and kindest out there,” he tweeted.

Oh man fellow comedian and friend Ralphie May just died. So crazy. RIP Ralphie. You my friend were one of the nicest and kindest out there. — Larry The Cable Guy (@GitRDoneLarry) October 6, 2017

Celebrity Reactions

Of the many fans and comedians that have tweeted about May’s death, almost everyone expressed how he was a caring person and a truly hilarious comic.

Comedians Jim Breuer, Benji Brown and Shabooty all penned responses to May’s death.

Ralphie May RIP funny man. We shared good talks & good laughs . See you on the other side kid — Jim Breuer (@JimBreuer) October 6, 2017

RIP comedy brother Ralphie May …. — Benji Brown (@benjibrown1) October 6, 2017

This may be obnoxious but I’m about to retweet the times ralphie May hit me back on Twitter — ᔕᕼᗩB〇〇TY (@SHABOOTY) October 6, 2017

Celebrity Reactions (cont.)

Kevin Hart, Gary Owen and Kevin Smith all posted their own tributes to the comedian on Twitter.

Wow….I was just told that Ralphie May passed. I’m truly saddened by this. He was a good dude. Heaven just got another funny angel RIP man — Kevin Hart (@KevinHart4real) October 6, 2017

RIP Ralphie May. Another comedian gone. Lost a lot of great comics this year. — Gary Owen (@garyowencomedy) October 6, 2017

NO! #RalphieMay was such a nice guy! Last time we talked backstage at @zaniesnashville I promised to put him in the Jay/Bob movie. Dammit… https://t.co/zrljotClGr — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) October 6, 2017

Most recently, May had a Las Vegas residency at Harrah’s, including shows that were scheduled for this weekend on Friday and Saturday. Later this year, May was scheduled to hit tour stops in Tennessee, Alabama, and Ohio later this month.

On Wednesday, he won the Casino Comedian of the Year at the Global Gaming Expo.

He is survived by his wife Lahna Turner and two children, April June May and August James May.