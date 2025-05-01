Radio/TV Personality Colin Berry Has Died

Former BBC Radio 2 star and UK Eurovision spokesperson Colin Berry has died. He was 79.

Berry’s death was announced on Radio 2 on Thursday, April 17, according to the Daily Mail. His cause of death was not disclosed.

“All of us at Radio 2 were saddened to hear of the passing of Colin Berry, who was part of our on air family for many years,” Helen Thomas, head of Radio 2, said, per the BBC. “We send our condolences to his family and friends.”

BBC Radio disc jockeys Colin Berry (left) and Ray Moore pictured in the studio, July 1983. (Photo by Tim Roney/Radio Times/Getty Images)

Born in Hertfordshire, Berry got his start in radio in 1965 at “pirate” station Radio Caroline, where he read the news and also presented sponsored programs. He went on to join the BBC in 1969, hosting a weekly program for BBC Radio Medway, before he became a permanent fixture on Radio 2 and Radio 1 in 1973.

When he joined Radio 2, Berry was the station’s first overnight hos. During his 30-year stint at the station, he hosted shows such as Night Ride, The Late Show, Music Through Midnight, European Pop Jury, Band Parade, The Early Show, and You & The Night & The Music, among others. Berry, who also presented The Club for BBC Three Counties Radio, from 2004 to 2019, remained at BBC Radio 2 for 30 years before budget cuts led to several big names, including Berry, leaving the station in 2012.

Outside of his work in the radio world, Berry was also a well-known fixture on TV. For 25 years from 1978 and 2002, he served as the UK’s Eurovision jury spokesperson. He also appeared on series including The Generation Game, Top Of The Pops, Blankety-Blank, Going Live, and Celebrity Supermarket Sweep.

Paying tribute to him following his passing, BBC Radio 2 newsreader Clare Ruacres wrote on X, “Sad news that broadcaster Colin Berry has died at the age of 79. He announced the points of the UK jury and later public phone vote at #Eurovision regularly between 1977 – 2002… RIP Colin.”

BBC News’ Senior Director Richard Murrell added, “I worked as a TO with Colin on many occasions in Con – another wonderful voice has left the Radio family.”

Former Radio 2 presenter Andrew Peach said, “I am very sad to hear news of Colin Berry’s passing. I have strong memories of hearing Colin on @bbcradio as a child and it was a thrill to get to work with him there from 1998-2012.”