Radio and Podcast Legend Sandi Klein Dead at 73

Legendary news anchor and podcast host Sandi Klein has died following a 15-year battle with cancer. Klein, who entered hospice care earlier in October as her battle with carcinoid syndrome, a type of neuroendocrine cancer, progressed, passed away at approximately 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 14 "peacefully and surrounded by family," her family announced through their CaringBridge website. Klein was 73.

The beloved news anchor battled cancer for the past 15 years, with her family announcing on Oct. 8 that "in the last year, sadly, Sandi's battle has become much more difficult. As of this week, she enrolled in a home hospice program, committed to living at home as comfortably and as long as she can." Just days later, on Oct. 10, her family shared that while Klein seemed to be "more comfortable and reassured than she has been in a long time," her condition was continuing to deteriorate. In an Oct. 15 update, they shared the devastating news of her passing, writing, "she has been so well attended to, taken care of, reassured, and loved. Her body is no longer with us, but she has given every single one of us the ability to continue to experience her forever, even for those of us who have yet to meet her. Sandi is evergreen."

Klein was something of a legend in the news anchor world. She spent nearly 20 years anchoring the midday/afternoon drive shift at for the New York City radio station WINS, first going on air in 1993. She stepped back from the position in 2012 and became the host of the Sandi Klein Show podcast. Klein was also a beloved voice on radio, where she began her career at WKTU-FM working with legendary talents including DJs Paco and Rosko. She went on to anchor the morning drive on WYNY and WPLJ with both Rocky Allen and later with Scott and Todd. She also hosted the Sunday afternoon show Arts Alive at the Algonquin.

News of Klein's passing was met with an outpouring of tributes, Dave Stewart, a radio broadcaster, saying, per The Sun, "I loved working with her at WPLJ in the early '90s. Sandi was wonderful both on and off the air. I'll never forget the night she had a bunch of us over to the house for a hilariously raucous party." One Twitter user remembered Klein as a "true champion for women," adding that she "was so kind and welcoming to me during our interview a few years ago... Sending much love and light to her family during this most difficult time."

A public memorial service for Klein will be held on Sunday, Oct. 23. Klein's family thanked fans and supporters "so much for all of your kind and caring messages," sharing that "understanding the impact our mom had, and sharing that with everyone has been so special, and such an important piece in being able to grieve consciously and openly."