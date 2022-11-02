Radio Host Al B. Sure! Is Awake Following 2-Month Coma

R&B singer and radio host Al B. Sure! is recovering after he spent the past two months in a coma. A representative for the radio host, whose real name is Albert Joseph Brown III, confirmed to Entertainment Tonight that "Al B Sure was in a coma for the past two months, and he is now making strides towards recovery," adding that he is "making strides towards recovery."

The first indication that the personality was experiencing health issues surfaced over the summer when Al B. Sure! took to Instagram in early June to share a photo from his hospital bed. He revealed the following month that he was "getting these last set of labs done for the next two upcoming procedures, before writing in a final Aug. 9 update, "I'd 1st like to say a very humble thank you for the prayers, positive thoughts and we'll wishes as I go through this medical journey. Waking up daily to monitors, wires and machines keeping you stable is a new experience."

However, it wasn't known that the radio host was in a coma until Sunday, when his son, Albert Brown IV, shared a tribute to his father on Instagram. In the post, Brown thanked his followers "for the bday wishes," acknowledging that he has "been kinda out of it and in my own world." He went on to reveal that his father has "BEEN hospitalized FOR 2 months and he just made it out!! So I'm much better and ready to get back on my s-! It's time to get the f- up up pop!! We got S- to do!!!! And countries to visit!"

"Today is my day but this is for my pops! All I want for him is to get out that f-in hospital!! We need u big homie," he continued. "love all of y'all! And appreciate all of u! And every 1 I touched and shared energy with around the world on my krazy journey! This for y'all!! and to my family I love y'all so much! Thanks for motivating me and making me feel loved always! And mom u are the greatest mom ever!!! And imma make u proud everyday!"

At this time, further details regarding the radio host's condition have not been disclosed. On Monday, Al B. Sure!'s Twitter account shared a photo of the radio personality walking in the hospital, writing, "a very humble thank you for the prayers my [107.5 WBLS] family. I'm alive, awake, on the mend. Submissively grateful." He promised that he will "share more of my health experience soon in hopes to encourage us all to stay on top of our [health and wellness]."