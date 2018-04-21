Rachel Weisz and Daniel Craig Are Expecting Their First Child

James Bond is going to be a father!

On Friday actress Rachel Weisz revealed that she and husband Daniel Craig are expecting their first child during an interview with the New York Times.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I’ll be showing soon,” Weisz said in the interview. “Daniel and I are so happy. We’re going to have a little human. We can’t wait to meet him or her. It’s all such a mystery.”

The two both have children from previous relationships. Weisz and director Darren Aronofsky have an 11-year-old son together named Henry (the two were together from 2001-10) and Craig and ex-wife Fiona Loudon have a 26-year-old daughter named Ella.

Weisz discussed her relationship with Craig in an interview with ES Magazine in January.

“You make it your own,” Weisz said. “It’s very personal, it’s very private. I don’t think mine’s particularly exceptional apart from that we’re both in the public eye,” she said at the time. “But I never thought I would get married. It was not an ambition of mine. It was the opposite. I couldn’t relate to romantic comedies — marriage seems to be the whole point of them. Then it just happened, happily, at a more mature moment.”

During a recent interview with More Magazine, she said she and Craig intentionally keep the aspects of their relationship private.

“He’s just too famous. It would be a betrayal. You have to protect your marriage. When you’re young, you tell your girlfriends everything. One of the great pleasures of not being an adolescent is that you don’t have to share everything. When you’re married, that door closes. The audience goes, and you’re in your own life.”

Craig announced back in August that he’d be back for the upcoming 25th installment of the James Bond franchise. The film marks his fifth installment as the main character, starting in 2006 with Casino Royale and including Quantum of Solace, Skyfall and Spectre.

In March Danny Boyle was announced as the director for the unnamed installment.

“We are working on a script right now. And it all depends on that really. I am working on a Richard Curtis script at the moment. We hope to start shooting that in 6 or 7 weeks,” Boyle said. “Then Bond would be right at the end of the year. But we are working on them both right now.”

Boyle’s filmography includes the Oscar-winning Slumdog Millionaire, Trainspotting, 28 Days Later…, Sunshine, 127 Hours and Steve Jobs. The film is tentatively scheduled for a 2019 release date.

Photo: Gonzalo Marroquin/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images