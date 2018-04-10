Rachel McAdams Reportedly Gives Birth to First Child

Actress Rachel McAdams reportedly gave birth to a baby boy, less than two months after the super-secret pregnancy was first reported.

Hollywood Pipeline published a photo of McAdams with her boyfriend, Dear John screenwriter Jamie Linden, who is seen holding a baby boy. The site did not get a statement from McAdams’ representative and did not report when the photo was taken.

According to the site, the parents were overheard gushing about how the baby is a “good sleeper” and is a “good baby.”

McAdams has kept her private life out of the spotlight, successfully keeping the pregnancy under wraps until February, when multiple sources told E! News about it.

The Mean Girls star has kept a noticeably low profile recently. Although she starred in the acclaimed comedy Game Night with Jason Bateman, she was not at the film’s premiere in February. She has also never publicly discussed her relationship with Linden, even after they were seen holding hands in summer 2016.

Paparazzi spotted her at a Toronto airport, wearing a baggy shirt and pants.

In 2009, McAdams told PEOPLE Magazine she was “looking forward to” being a mom someday. However, even at that point of her career, she did not want to talk about her personal life. She refused to comment on her relationship with ex-boyfriend Josh Lucas.

“I’m sorry, but I don’t talk about my personal life,” she said at the time. But she was open to talking about her mother.

“My mom is a great inspiration to me,” the 39-year-old said in 2009. “She’s a nurse and very nurturing and gentle. She lets me be who I am. Hopefully I can take on those qualities and be as great as her.”

Aside from Game Night, McAdams recently appeared as Christine Palmer in Marvel’s Doctor Strange in 2016. She also stars in Sebastian Lelio’s Disobedience, which finally opens in the U.S. on April 27. She has an Oscar nomination for her role as Boston Globe reporter Sacha Pfieffer in Spotlight.

According to the Daily Mail, McAdams previously dated her The Notebook co-star Ryan Gosling from 2003 to 2007. She also dated her Midnight in Paris co-star Michael Sheen from 2010 to 2013.

As for Linden, he wrote the screenplays to We Are Marshall, Dear John, 10 Years and Money Monster. He also directed 10 Years, which starred Channing Tatum and Rosario Dawson.

Linden has been dating McAdams since at least 2016, when the couple was seen at a friend’s wedding in Virginia, reports PEOPLE. They were also seen in Paris together before the Cannes Film Festival premiere of Money Monster.