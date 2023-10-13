Rachel McAdams Exciting New Role: What to Know

Rachel McAdams is known for beloved movies like Mean Girls and The Notebook, but now the Canadian-born actress has landed an exciting new role. Variety recently reported McAdams is set to make her Broadway debut in Mary Jane, a new stage play by Pulitzer Prize finalist Amy Herzog. This marks McAdams' Broadway debut. The show is being directed by Anne Kauffman, and previews will begin on Tuesday, April 2, 2024 at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre.

McAdams is a well-known A-list actress who — in addition to the aforementioned projects — has appeared in films such as Wedding Crashers, Game Night, and Marvel's Doctor Strange franchise. In 2016 she was nominated for an Oscar for her role in Spotlight, a biopic about The Boston Blode's "investigation into cases of widespread and systemic child sex abuse in the Boston area by numerous Catholic priests." Most recently, McAdams starred in Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret, based on the iconic novel of the same name by Judy Blume.

The film stars Abby Ryder Fortson (Ant-Man, A Dog's Journey) as Margaret Simon, an 11-year-old girl who is forced to move to a new town, away from her grandma — played by the legendary Kathy Bates — and start a new school and make new friends, all while begging puberty and wrestling with the concepts of faith and spirituality. Margaret's parents, in the film, are played by McAdams and Benny Safdie (Good Time, Oppenheimer), adding to the incredible cast that director Kelly Craig got to build her film around. Speaking to PopCulture.com back in June, Crag told us that having such high-caliber performers was something that she found to be invaluable.

"I think just in general, when you have somebody with enormous talent, you just can't even express how much they bring to the table," Craig said. "Really, I was just so impressed by how much everybody, each of the actors, thought about their own character just so deeply and on a level that you kind of can't, as the director." She added, "You think a lot, but an actor really dives deep and brings to the table a lot of really interesting ideas and questions. To me, the most exciting day on a set is when you think what the scene is going to be like, but then everybody's ideas combined together make it into something that you didn't imagine, that nobody imagined. It's the collaboration that creates something that you couldn't have fathomed."