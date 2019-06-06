R. Kelly Pleads Not Guilty to 11 New Sex-Related Felonies

Singer R. Kelly has pleaded not guilty to 11 new sex-related felonies, during a Chicago court hearing.

According to the Associated Press, Kelly stood and listened as the judge read the charges that he is facing. The judge then asked Kelly if he understood the charges, to which he replied: “Yes, sir.”

The new charges follow a previous 10 charges that were brought against the singer earlier this year. Kelly has continually denied the many charges and accusations brought against him.

Kelly previously sat down with Gayle King to address the many sexual assault allegations against him, but over the course of the interview he grew irate and loudly stated that he is “fighting for [his] f—ing life.”

“I have been assassinated. I have been buried alive. But I’m alive,” Kelly stated. King then asked, “So I think the point you’re making is, and correct me if I’m wrong, that you have never held anybody against their will?”

“I don’t need to. Why would I? How stupid would it be for R. Kelly, with all I’ve been through in my way way past, to hold somebody, let alone 4, 5, 6, 50, you said — why — how stupid would I be to do that?!” Kelly replied.

The “I Believe I Can Fly” singer then stared into one of the cameras and said, “That’s stupid! Use your common sense. Forget the blogs, forget how you feel about me. Hate me if you want to, love me if you want. But just use your common sense.”

“How stupid would it be for me, with my crazy past and what I’ve been through,” he continued, “oh right, now I just think I have to be monster, and hold girls against their will, chain them up in my basement, and don’t let them eat, don’t let them out, unless they need some shoes down the street from their uncle!”

King attempted to calm Kelly but he only became more update and eventually stood up shouting, “Stop it. You all quit playing! Quit playing! I didn’t do this stuff! This is not me! I’m fighting for my f—ing life! Y’all killing me with this s—!” Kelly said, standing up. “I gave you 30 years of my f—ing career!”

According to some reports, if Kelly is convicted of the crimes he is charged with, he could face as much as 70 years behind bars.