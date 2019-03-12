R. Kelly: New Tape Showing Singer Sexually Abusing Minors Allegedly Surfaces

A new tape that allegedly shows singer R. Kelly sexually abusing minors has reportedly surfaced.

Attorney Gloria Allred held a press conference over the weekend, wherein she stated that she is representing a man who claims to have come into possession of the tape.

The client, Gary Dennis, says that he discovered the tape while going through his collection. He asserts that he does not personally know Kelly, and does not know how he came to acquire the tape.

Allred and Dennis stated that they have turned the tape over to the proper authorities.

The new press conference comes after Kelly himself sat down with Gayle King and spoke about the accusations against him, specifically addressing the allegations that he has brainwashed two women named Joycelyn Savage and Azriel Clary and is keeping them in a sex cult.

Kelly stated that, contrary to what the women’s families have said, he never engaged in a sexual relationship with either of them while they were underage.

WATCH: R. Kelly addressed his current relationship with the two young women who live with him at his home in Chicago, 23-year-old Joycelyn Savage and 21-year-old Azriel Clary. Their parents believe Kelly has brainwashed their daughters.//t.co/pPZcw2pbmc pic.twitter.com/IbH3PjbSVx — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) March 6, 2019

“I didn’t go looking for a Joycelyn Savage,” he proclaimed. “I was doing my show. he brought her and asked a friend of mine to put her on the stage with R. Kelly, make sure she’s on the stage.”

Kelly later asserted that “absolutely” did not have sex with Clary while she was a minor either but alleged that “her parents wanted me to.”

“You’re with two women right now. You love them, they say they love you. What kind of love is it that keeps these young women away from their families?,” King then asked Kelly, to which he replied, “I’m going to answer your question. What kind of father, what kind of mother, will sell their daughter to a man? How come it was O.K. for me to see them until they weren’t getting no money from it?”

“Why would you take your daughter — I’m going to take my daughter and she’s 19 years old to a 49-year-old icon, whatever, celebrity or R. Kelly concert or whoever it is, I’m not going to put her on the stage, and leave her,” he continued. “I’m going to take her to the concert. Their father is more into my music and know about my music than they do.”

Kelly is currently facing 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.