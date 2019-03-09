R. Kelly’s Girlfriends Speak out Amid Singer’s Sexual Abuse Charges

R. Kelly’s girlfriends Joycelyn Savage and Azriel Clary are speaking out amid the singer’s sexual abuse charges.

The two women sat down for an interview with CBS This Morning’s Gayle King, which will air on Friday, but in a clip from the conversation the two vehemently deny that Kelly has committed any wrongdoing.

“I’m crying because you guys don’t know the truth,” 21-year-old Clary said in the clip. “You guys are believing some f—king facade that our parents are saying. This is all f—king lies for money, and if you can’t see that, you’re ignorant and you’re stupid.”

WATCH: @GayleKing spoke to Joycelyn Savage and Azriel Clary about living with R. Kelly and their estranged relationship with their families. It made them very emotional. We’ll bring you more of their interview, tomorrow only on @CBSThisMorning. pic.twitter.com/R9IWQmy8RR — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) March 6, 2019

The interview with Savage and Clary comes after Kelly himself sat down with King and spoke about the accusations against him, and stating that contrary to what the girls’ families have been saying he never had sexual encounters with them while they were underage.

“I didn’t go looking for a Joycelyn Savage,” he proclaimed. “I was doing my show. he brought her and asked a friend of mine to put her on the stage with R. Kelly, make sure she’s on the stage.” Kelly later asserted that “absolutely” did not have sex with Clary while she was a minor either, but alleged that “her parents wanted me to.”

WATCH: R. Kelly addressed his current relationship with the two young women who live with him at his home in Chicago, 23-year-old Joycelyn Savage and 21-year-old Azriel Clary. Their parents believe Kelly has brainwashed their daughters.//t.co/pPZcw2pbmc pic.twitter.com/IbH3PjbSVx — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) March 6, 2019

“You’re with two women right now. You love them, they say they love you. What kind of love is it that keeps these young women away from their families?,” King asked the singer, to which he replied, “I’m going to answer your question. What kind of father, what kind of mother, will sell their daughter to a man? How come it was OK for me to see them until they weren’t getting no money from it?”

“Why would you take your daughter — I’m going to take my daughter and she’s 19 years old to a 49-year-old icon, whatever, celebrity or R. Kelly concert or whoever it is, I’m not going to put her on the stage, and leave her,” he added. “I’m going to take her to the concert. Their father is more into my music and know about my music than they do.”

Kelly is currently facing 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.