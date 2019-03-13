R. Kelly: Cops Rush to Singer’s Home After Bogus Suicide Threat Reported

Chicago Police paid a visit to R. Kelly‘s Trump Tower condo following fear his girlfriends were carrying out a “suicide pact,” which turned out to be a hoax.

Reports say a dispatcher who received an anonymous call claiming that Kelly’s girlfriend Azriel Clary and four other women were planning to carry out a suicide pact in one of the condos.

The anonymous caller however, did not give details on when the alleged suicide would take place or gave a unit number, PEOPLE reports.

Emergency responders arrived on the 400 block of North Wabash before 5:30 p.m. to conduct a wellness check on the property.

“Police received a call from an out of state anonymous caller stating that people at the location were going to carry out a suicide pact. Police on scene conducting a wellness check and it is not a bonafide incident,” Chicago Police told the outlet in a statement.

When asked to comment, Kelly’s lawyer Steve Greenberg told PEOPLE, “It is offensive that anyone gives this any credibility.”

The concept of a suicide pact is not uncommon in the R. Kelly case, as one of the singer’s early alleged victims Lizzette Martinez told the publication that Kelly had a suicide pact with the women living “in his house.”

“I was the beginning of the predatory behavior. I was… I met him after he married Aaliyah. I had it bad but what I hear today is that he’s taking this to a whole other level and I’m so worried about the young women in the house,” Martinez said at the time

“I mean my anxiety is constantly through the roof because I hear the parents, I hear there’s a plan in place. That he’s put it in place that if something goes down they’re all going to take pills and kill… I just can’t.”

“I just don’t understand it and I’m so worried about them. It just breaks my heart. I’m so angry with him,” Martinez added.

The faux suicide threat comes less than a week since Clary and Kelly’s other girlfriend Joycelyn Savage defended the disgraced singer in an interview with Gayle King for CBS This Morning. During the interview, Kelly infamously lost control as he answered questions about the multiple allegations of sexual abuse, some involving minors.

“I love them and it’s almost like, they’re my girlfriends,” Kelly said of his relationship with Clary, 21, and Savage, 23. “It’s like, you know, we have a relationship. It’s real. And I know guys, I’ve known guys all my life that have five or six women, okay? So don’t go there on me, okay? Because that’s the truth.”