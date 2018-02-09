Fergie Defends Quentin Tarantino’s Biting Incident as a ‘Bit of Fun’

Amidst reports that Quentin Tarantino bit her on the set of a film, singer Fergie is now defending the biting incident as a “bit of fun.”

“That was a long time ago, first of all,” Fergie told journalists, as reported by People.

“First off, I just wanna say I stand with victims everywhere, no matter what genre, race, gender, age. I stand with victims, period, and I don’t want to take away from anyone’s story,” she added. “That just wasn’t my story. We were just kind of having banter like I did with the Black Eyed Peas on tour, and we were having a little bit of fun.”

Fergie’s statement comes only a day after behind-the-scenes footage surfaced of her talking about how Tarantino once bit her on the set of the Robert Rodriguez’s Planet Terror.

“As I was filming the scene where the zombies attack me, Quentin really got into it. I think he had a lot of fun with that,” Fergie said.

“So I’m doing the scene and he starts biting me,” she continued in a separate interview, as footage played which showing her telling Tarantino to “get off” while she laughed.

Later in the video clip, Fergie shows the camera the bite mark on her arm and says, “Quentin f—ing bit me. And by the end of this shoot, I will bite him back.”

Fergie is not the first female to come forward in defense of Tarantino, as Diana Kruger, who worked with the director on Inglorious Basterds, recently set the record straight on her time with him.

“In light of the recent allegations made by Uma Thurman against Harvey Weinstein and her terrifying work experience on Kill Bill, my name has been mentioned in numerous articles in regards to the choking scene in Inglourious Basterds,” Kruger’s message began.

“This is an important moment in time and my heart goes out to Uma and anyone who has ever been the victim of sexual assault and abuse. I stand with you,” she continued.

“For the record however, I would like to say that my work experience with Quentin Tarantino was pure joy. He treated me with utter respect and never abused his power or forced me to do anything I wasn’t comfortable with,” Kruger concluded.

The actress’s statement came shortly after reports about him choking her in a scene of the film became attached to claims by Kill Bill star Uma Thurman that Tarantino once forced her to do a dangerous stunt on the set of the film.

Thurman has since stated that she knows Tarantino is “deeply regretful and remains remorseful” about the “sorry event.”