'Queer Eye' Star Jonathan Van Ness Secretly Marries His 'Best Friend'

Congratulations are in order for Jonathan Van Ness, as he revealed on New Year's Eve that he got married during 2020. Van Ness shared the surprising news with his fans in an end-of-the-year post that he made on Instagram. According to Entertainment Tonight, the Queer Eye star wed London-born model Mark Peacock.

In a lengthy Instagram post, Van Ness acknowledged some of his highlights from 2020. He posted an array of photos from the past year, showcasing his work on the campaign trail for Sen. Elizabeth Warren and a behind-the-scenes clip from his gymnastics-themed commercial with Simone Biles. Not only did he acknowledge his Queer Eye co-stars and fans in the post, but he also shared a major piece of news — he wed his "best friend" at some point in 2020. The Netflix personality noted that he is excited to spend the rest of his life with Peacock and that they will only continue to make memories together in the future.

Van Ness wrote alongside the slideshow (Van Ness and Peacock's wedding photo is the fourth in the series), "Thank you universe for allowing me to be here & thanks to everyone who has supported me. 2020 was a year unlike any other. I got to campaign & get more involved politically. I finished my tour in Australia & NZ for what I didn’t know would be my last standup show for who knows how long. I got married to my best friend & have a loving partner to continue building my life with."

Interestingly enough, Van Ness' marriage announcement came about a month after he addressed his relationship status in an interview with Self. During the course of the interview, the Queer Eye star explained that he likes to take a "private" stance when it comes to his love life. He explained, “It’s not that I will always be private about my relationships, but I just think that I need more time to kind of learn to date and be in a relationship as this public figure. Dating’s hard enough not as a public figure, and then when you add this into it, it’s like, Well, f— me. It is a whole pile of complicated.” Clearly, Van Ness went the private route when it came to marrying Peacock. But, shortly after he publicly revealed the news, the reality star and his husband were flooded with nothing but positivity and love from his many fans.