Simone Biles Speaks out Following Backlash of Uber Eats Ad With 'Queer Eye' Star Jonathan Van Ness

✖

Simone Biles has a message for the people who are against her Uber Eats ad with Queer Eye star Jonathan Van Ness. NBC News reported the Christian Group, One Million Moms, started a petition to end the "Tonight I'll Be Eating" campaign because of Van Ness's appearance in the commercial with Biles. Van Ness identifies as nonbinary, and One Million Moms called Van Ness a "cross-dresser."

Biles took to Twitter to call out the Christian group. "The world we live in makes me sad, but I’d do x1000000 more commercials with you just to piss everyone off!" Biles wrote. "The LGBTQIA will always have my support and feel welcome on my socials."

One Million Moms Director Monica Cole sent an email out to its members and made it clear she wants Uber Eats to make a change. "Instead of making audiences lose their appetite by glamorizing a LGBTQ lifestyle," Cole said, "Uber Eats should focus on what it does and remain neutral on controversial issues." She also added that "watching someone prance around in the opposite sex’s clothing" is harmful to those struggling with their sexual identity. NBC News reported the petition has received more than 6,000 signatures.

"Supporting the LGBTQ agenda versus remaining neutral in the culture war is just bad business," it reads in part. "If Christians cannot find corporate neutrality with Uber Eats and Uber, then they will vote with their money and support companies that are neutral." A spokesperson from Uber told PEOPLE they are standing by Biles.

"At Uber Eats, we're unapologetically committed to representing the flavor spectrum," the statement said. "From tacos to talent, we like it spicy. JVN and Simone serve gymnastic prowess and ...self-confidence, qualities millions of moms everywhere can — and do — support." The Uber Eats' "Tonight I'll Be Eating" campaign ads started recently with si-fi legends, Mark Hamil and Patrick Stewart. The two were seen squaring off and comparing who ordered the better meal. They also competed in various events such as air hockey and connect four.

Biles is the most successful gymnast in American history. She was won a total of 30 Olympic and World Championship medals and only three behind Belarus' Vitaly Scherbo for the most gymnast medals in the world.