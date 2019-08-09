‘Queer Eye’ Star Jonathan Van Ness Grieves in New Post After Cat’s Fatal Fall

Jonathan Van Ness is mourning the death of his cat, Bug the 2nd, who died after falling from an open window. The Queer Eye star made the sad announcement on Wednesday, taking to Instagram to share his grief.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jonathan Van Ness (@jvn) on Aug 7, 2019 at 11:37am PDT

“At some point last night while I slept my baby Bug fell from an open window and passed away,” Van Ness wrote. “I’m hurting so bad today I can’t put it into words, for anyone else experiencing grief & loss, I’m with you.”

He wrote that he shared the news because he knew his friends and social media followers would sense something was up with him in the coming days.

“I’m sharing this mainly because if you see me around the next few days I won’t be my typical happy self and that’s okay,” he said. “Not sure how I’m going to make this loss mean something more but in the meantime, please make a donation to an animal shelter near you.”

Many of Van Ness’ 4.1 million followers, including his co-stars, took to the comments section to send their condolences to the 32-year-old.

“Love you,” Antoni Porowski wrote with a heart emoji.

“Love you, JVN,” wrote Tan France.

“Love you buddy!! Nothing like the love of a kitty. I’m so sorry, sending you all the love,” wrote comedian Heather McMahan.

“So so sorry JVN. Sending u lots of love,” Katie Couric wrote with a broken heart emoji.

“Love you JVN,” wrote two-time Olympic medalist Michelle Kwan, who appeared on an episode of Queer Eye.

The 32-year-old adopted the cat, along with another cat named Liza, about a month after his 13-year-old cat Bug died last August.

“I adopted two beautiful babiez from [KC Pet Project], losing Bug has been one of the saddest experiences of my life. Getting two gorgeous kittens in that full grown cat shaped hole in my heart is helping my reparative process immensely,” Van Ness wrote at the time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jonathan Van Ness (@jvn) on Aug 8, 2019 at 7:06am PDT

On Thursday, Van Ness shouted out France and the rest of his co-stars for their support through his grieving process in the caption of a video of him practicing gymnastics.

“I wanted to do something last night to get my mind off everything that happened yesterday. Going to gymnastics gave me a moment of happiness & having friends to basically hang with 24/7 is also helping. Love you [Tan France] & everyone [Queer Eye] for your support and extra love yesterday,” Van Ness wrote.

“Ughhhhh… these waves of sadness are giving me emotional sea sickness. Reaching out for help from friends & family with all of you sharing your love is making this as bearable as it can be,” he concluded.

“LOVE YOU, JACKAAAY. I WAS JUST HAPPY TO SEE YOU SMILE,” France, 36, replied.

