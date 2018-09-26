Queen of Halloween Heidi Klum Shares Sneak Peek of Costume

Fall only just arrived, and October is still days away, but that is not stopping Heidi Klum, who has been dubbed the Queen of Halloween, from getting a head start on this year’s costume. The America’s Got Talent judge, 45, took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a sneak peak of her costume with her fans.

View this post on Instagram Getting ready for #heidiklumhalloween2018 @prorenfx 👻🎃😱🕷 A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) on Sep 25, 2018 at 6:57pm PDT

“Getting ready for #heidiklumhalloween2018,” Klum captioned the video, which showed a mask being created out of some sort of white epoxy that was partially molded over an artificial face. Using several appropriate emojis, like a ghost, pumpkin, screaming face, and spider, Klum also tagged prosthetic design company Prosthetic Renaissance Inc., the mastermind behind the star’s 2015 Jessica Rabbit costume and 2013 elderly woman costume.

Although Klum did not reveal what she will be transforming into this All Hallows Eve, fans were eager to start the guessing game in the comments.

“Jeepers creepers,” one fan of the Queen of Halloween guessed.

“It looks like she’s going to disguise herself as the DEMOGORGON,” another person wrote, assuming that just like the rest of us, Klum is also a fan of Netflix’s Stranger Things.

Just like in years past, Klum likely won’t be letting her spooky identity slip too soon, and fans will have to wait until she slips into the extravagant costume on Halloween night to find out what she has up her sleeve.

Last year, the actress channeled her inner Michael Jackson in a “Thriller”-inspired ensemble, which she completed with a horde of zombies following her.

“It takes a long time to lay the prosthetics but then putting it all together, it took seven hours,” Klum told PEOPLE at the time. “Michael Jackson was always such an icon and the ‘Thriller’ video is such an iconic video and I was like, ‘I have to redo that. Obviously it’s difficult because I can’t dance like Michael Jackson. I don’t think anyone can dance like Michael Jackson, but I tried my hardest.”

Over the course of Klum’s 18-year Halloween tradition, the actress has found herself transforming into a zombie doll, Lady Godiva on a horse, Betty Boop, a golden alien, a red witch, a vampire, a serpent, a cat, Kali, a crow, an alien, a cadaver, Cleopatra, a butterfly and a group of clones.