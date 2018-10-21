Queen Latifah Reveals Photo of Her ‘Sweet Boy’ Following Pregnancy Reports

Queen Latifah is staying mum on reports that she is expecting a child with her partner and sharing a photo of her fur baby instead!

The 48-year-old Girl’s Trip actress is reportedly expecting a child with partner Eboni Nichols, who was recently spotted with a growing baby bump. However, Latifah is brushing off the reports and simply carrying on with her usual social media presence.

The latest example of that is the below photo of her dog, whom she refers to as her “Sweet Boy.”

My Sweet Boy! All Joy! pic.twitter.com/Jo1YLASBAH — Queen Latifah (@IAMQUEENLATIFAH) October 21, 2018

“My Sweet Boy! All Joy!” Latifah captioned the shot, which shows her canine companion sporting a happy look.

The tweet has been liked more than 2,000 times, with the “U.N.I.T.Y.” rapper’s fans filling up the reply section with shots of their own furry friends.

Aside from that shot, Latifah has been busy promoting her role on Fox’s Star. She plays beauty salon owner Carlotta Brown on the series.

Despite Latifah playing it cool, the rumors are persisting. In addition to the baby allegedly on the way, Latifah, whose real name is Dana Elaine Owens, and Nichols are also reportedly engaged.

“Friends are saying Latifah and Eboni are finally engaged,” a source told Radar Online. “Eboni looks so happy… she’s positively glowing.”

“You’ll know when you see me with the rugrat on my shoulder with the little backpack and all this. ‘Oh, she did it!’” the Oscar-nominated Chicago star said. “That’s kind of how it will happen.”

In the past, Latifah has alluded to her intention of keeping future baby news under wraps. “I can’t say what God has for me, but you will see,” Latifah told E! News in 2016. “You’ll see when I’m lugging the baby on the hip that there is actually a youngin’ around here.”

At a 2017 press event, she added, “You’ll know when you see me with the rugrat on my shoulder with the little backpack and all this. ‘Oh, she did it!’ That’s kind of how it will happen.”

However, in that aforementioned E! News interview, she stressed her willingness to become a mother.

“I’m little bit of a procrastinator,” she said. “I had some things to deal with. I had to get a lot of partying out of my system early in life for about 40 years. You know what I’m saying. I’m good now. I think I’m ready.”

Latifah has not publicly addressed the reports of a pregnancy as of press time.

Photo Credit: WireImage / Gilbert Carrasquillo