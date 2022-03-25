Queen Elizabeth Sports Huge Smile in Rare Public Appearance

Today, Queen Elizabeth made a surprise appearance in front of the press, stepping out into Windsor Castle’s White Drawing Room. She arrived to view an artifacts selection from Halcyon Days commemorating the British luxury brand’s 70th anniversary.

Halcyon Days was established in 1950 as an antique gift shop specializing in 17th and 18th century-style enamelware. It is currently one of only fourteen companies to hold all three Royal Warrants to the British Royal Household.

The Queen, 95, who entered in a white flower-patterned dress, black shoes, clasped a walking stick as she surveyed antique hand-crafted enamelware dating to the 1950s. She also watched demonstrations of traditional methods of enamel decoration and gilding by hand from master artisans Susan Shakespeare and Susan Jones.

She was also a special audience for two master artisans from the royal business who gave The Queen a demonstration of the processes of enamel decoration and gilding by hand, according to a statement from Buckingham Palace.

The announcement also noted that the occasion was The Queen’s first in-person engagement in several days. It is one of the few instances in which the monarch was photographed publicly since Buckingham Palace announced she tested positive for COVID-19 on Feb. 20. A spokesman said, “Buckingham Palace confirms that The Queen has today tested positive for Covid. Her Majesty is experiencing mild cold-like symptoms but expects to continue light duties at Windsor over the coming week. She will continue to receive medical attention and will follow all the appropriate guidelines.”

The Queen carried on with light work duties in the following days, meeting with Prince William, Kate Middleton, their three children, and other royal family members on Feb. 28.She held her first in-person engagement since her diagnosis with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on March 7.

Buckingham Palace confirmed The Queen “still hopes” to lead the Royal Family at a Service of Thanksgiving for Prince Philip at Westminster Abbey on March 29. Prince Philip, who passed away last year at the age of 99, married the Queen (then HRH Princess Elizabeth) on Nov. 20, 1947. They celebrated their Silver, Golden, and Diamond Wedding anniversaries with services in the Abbey.

The Queen’s next significant engagement will be attending the Platinum Jubilee on June 5, a celebration marking her 70th anniversary on the throne, and her reign as the longest-serving British monarch.