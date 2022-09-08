Royal Family Members Traveling to Queen Elizabeth's Side as Doctors Remain Concerned With Her Health

Members of the British royal family are traveling to Balmoral Castle following news that Queen Elizabeth is under "medical supervision." As doctors remain concerned over the 96-year-old monarch's health, her son, Prince Charles, and grandson, Prince William, are said to be joining Her Majesty.

A royal source confirmed to CNN just minutes after Buckingham Palace shared the health update that "immediate family members of the monarch... have been informed of the concern for her health." According to The Telegraph, Prince Charles has already traveled to Balmoral and arrived via helicopter. His wife, Camilla, Duchess of Sussex, is also present. William, meanwhile, is said to currently be on his way, along with Prince Andrew, Duke of York, and Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, who are all said to be flying north. The Queen's daughter, Princess Anne, is also said to be on her way. It is unclear if any other members of the royal family will also travel to Balmoral. Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle recently traveled back to the U.K. for a five-day visit to promote their causes, attending the One Young World Summit in Manchester on Monday, though it is unclear if they have already returned home to California, where they reside with their two children, son Archie Harrison, 3, and daughter Lilibet, 1.

In a statement early Thursday morning, Buckingham Palace confirmed, "following further evaluation this morning, The Queen's doctors are concerned for Her Majesty's health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision. The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral." The monarch has been experiencing mobility and other health issues for the past several, with the Thursday announcement coming just a day after the palace said in a statement that Her Majesty would not preside over a scheduled Privy Council meeting so she could rest.

"After a full day yesterday, Her Majesty has this afternoon accepted doctors' advice to rest," the statement read. "This means that the Privy Council meeting that had been due to take place this evening will be rearranged."

Following Thursday's health update, Prime Minister Liz Truss, whom the Queen appointed as prime minister at Balmoral on Tuesday, said the "whole country" would be "deeply concerned" by the news" and sent her thoughts – and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom" to the monarch and her family. Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said he was "deeply worried" by the news.