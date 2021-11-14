Queen Elizabeth Misses Another Major Event in Wake of Health Scare

As Queen Elizabeth continues to heal from her recent health scare, the monarch has canceled another major appearance. The Queen was scheduled to show up for the Festival of Remembrance along with other members of the Royal Family, but Royal Central (which reports on all things going on with the royal family) shared the news of her absence shortly before the festival started via Twitter.

“The Queen will not be in attendance as she continues to rest, however, she is expected to attend the service at the Cenotaph on Sunday,” the tweet read. Other members of the royal family expected to attend included: Prince of Wales, Duchess of Cornwall, Duke of Cambridge, Duchess of Cambridge, Earl of Wessex, Countess of Wessex, Princess Anne, Sir Tim Laurence, Duke of Gloucester, Duchess of Gloucester, Duke of Kent, and Princess Alexandra.

The Royal Family will shortly be arriving at the Royal Albert Hall for the Festival of Remembrance.



As the royals have been prepping for the upcoming holiday, most of the family has changed their social media profile photos to pictures of poppies for sentimental reasons. Remembrance Day honors those who’ve lost their lives in war. Those celebrating the holiday show support with the special flower. “The simple act of wearing a poppy is only made possible because of volunteer Poppy Appeal collectors who share a common goal — to recognise the unique contribution of the Armed Forces community,” Prince Charles, 72, wrote in a recent Instagram post. “Last year, for the first time in its history, the R.B.L. had to withdraw its collectors from the streets, owing to the pandemic. This year, we warmly welcome the return of Poppy Appeal collectors to our communities.” He continued, “My wife and I are immensely proud to launch the Poppy Appeal in this seminal year and we invite the nation to come together and, once again, wear a poppy in support of our Armed Forces community. After all, every poppy counts.”

Her Majesty’s health has been a topic of concern since early October as she was spotted using the assistance of a cane for her “comfort.” Shortly after, she was admitted for a hospital stay for “preliminary investigations” before being released later that week. “Following medical advice to rest for a few days, The Queen attended hospital on Wednesday afternoon for some preliminary investigations, returning to Windsor Castle at lunchtime today, and remains in good spirits,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement at the time. Under the advice of doctors, the Queen has been resting and has had to temporarily take a step back from some of her royal duties. Prince Charles and Prince William have stepped up to take care of certain processes in her absence.