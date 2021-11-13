Royal Family’s Latest Online Switch-Up Has Special Meaning

Several members of the Royal Family recently changed their profile pictures in honor of Remembrance Day, a holiday commemorating those who’ve lost their lives in war. Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton, swapped out their profile photos on Instagram and Twitter from a candid of the two during their trip to Ireland for a close-up picture of a poppy. Last year, the couple used a photo of the two laying a wreath of poppies at a memorial site.

The Royal Family official Instagram page also switched the profile photo to a picture of Queen Elizabeth II wearing a red poppy on her lapel while attending the Westminster Abbey’s Field of Remembrance in November 2004. The page used the same picture last year for the month of November.

Prince Charles and his wife Camilla replaced their previous profile picture with a group shot, which was originally posted to the page on Oct. 28, of the royal couple alongside 10 volunteer Poppy Appeal collectors. The collectors represent the 10 decades of the Royal British Legion.

The poppy has a special meaning during the holiday, which Prince Charles expressed in a personal caption. “The simple act of wearing a poppy is only made possible because of volunteer Poppy Appeal collectors who share a common goal — to recognise the unique contribution of the Armed Forces community,” Prince Charles, 72, wrote. “Last year, for the first time in its history, the R.B.L. had to withdraw its collectors from the streets, owing to the pandemic. This year, we warmly welcome the return of Poppy Appeal collectors to our communities.” He continued, “My wife and I are immensely proud to launch the Poppy Appeal in this seminal year and we invite the nation to come together and, once again, wear a poppy in support of our Armed Forces community. After all, every poppy counts.”

The Royal Family marked the holiday with a week’s worth of events all scheduled to end with Remembrance Sunday on Nov. 14. As the Queen slowly transitions back into handling her royal duties, she’s canceled several events on her calendar. Though, Buckingham Palace insists she has plans to attend the Sunday service. “It remains The Queen’s firm intention to be present for the National Service of Remembrance on Remembrance Sunday, on 14th November,” the palace said.